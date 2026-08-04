Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Ohh My Dog To Have Paid Previews On Thursday Night: Report

Ohh My Dog To Have Paid Previews? |

Amit Rai's Ohh My Dog, starring Pankaj Tripathi, has grabbed the attention of the audience because of its trailer. The movie is all set to release on August 7, 2026, but according to a report, it is all set to set previews on Thursday, August 6.

A source told Bollywood Hungama that the distributors informed theatre owners on Tuesday that they can schedule paid previews of the film on Thursday night. The source said, "The cinemas have been asked to make sure that the shows are held between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm. Accordingly, certain cinemas have already commenced the bookings for the previews."

The tickets for paid previews will be sold at Rs. 149. However, this will only be the price for paid preview tickets, and from Friday onwards, the normal weekend price will be applicable.

We usually see that paid previews are kept for big-budget movies. This year, biggies like Dhurandhar The Revenge, Bhooth Bangla, and Welcome To The Jungle had paid previews. However, last month, even the makers of Huma Qureshi-starrer Baby Do Die Do had planned paid previews.

It looks like the makers want to create the hype about their films before they actually hit the big screens.

Ohh My Dog Release Date

Ohh My Dog was slated to release on July 31, 2026. However, to avoid a clash with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the makers decided to postpone their film by one week.

'OMG 2' DIRECTOR AMIT RAI OPTS FOR A DIFFERENT PROMOTIONAL STRATEGY FOR 'OHH MY DOG' – 7 AUG 2026 RELEASE... #AmitRai, the director of the much-loved #OMG2, is taking a refreshingly different approach to the promotions of his upcoming family entertainer #OhhMyDog.



Instead of… pic.twitter.com/5bfLrVhj7N — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 31, 2026

Ohh My Dog Early Reviews

The makers of Ohh My Dog had a special screening in Delhi a few days ago. BJP politician and animal activist Maneka Gandhi watched the film, and while talking about it, she said, "The film was so true; every frame was authentic, sensitively shot. It was one of the best films I have ever seen. Roz ke roz jaanwaron ke saath aise hota hai, and therefore it took a very sharp eye and sharp brain to understand this."