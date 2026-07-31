'One Of The Best Films I Have Ever Seen': BJP Politician Maneka Gandhi Reviews Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Ohh My Dog

Maneka Gandhi Reviews Ohh My Dog | X (Twitter)

Amit Rai's Ohh My Dog, starring Pankaj Tripathi, has become the talk of the town for many reasons. Reportedly, the film features 250 dogs, and the trailer has grabbed everyone's attention. The makers have decided to have early screenings of the film across the country, and recently a screening was organised in Delhi, which was attended by BJP politician and animal activist Maneka Gandhi.

She reviewed the movie and called it "one of the best films". In a video, she says, "The film was so true; every frame was authentic, sensitively shot. It was one of the best films I have ever seen. Roz ke roz jaanwaron ke saath aise hota hai, and therefore it took a very sharp eye and sharp brain to understand this." Watch the video below...

'OMG 2' DIRECTOR AMIT RAI OPTS FOR A DIFFERENT PROMOTIONAL STRATEGY FOR 'OHH MY DOG' – 7 AUG 2026 RELEASE... #AmitRai, the director of the much-loved #OMG2, is taking a refreshingly different approach to the promotions of his upcoming family entertainer #OhhMyDog.



Instead of… pic.twitter.com/5bfLrVhj7N — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 31, 2026

Stand-up comedian Ravi Gupta also watched the movie and said, "Dhamakedaar, zabarjast, kukkur ke upar picture bani hai doston. Film release ho rahi hai 7 taarikh ko. Film ka naam hai Ohh My Dog, jaake dekhiye bahot sundar film hai (Friends, this film based on a dog is dhamakedar and zabarjast. The film is releasing on the 7th. It is called Ohh My Dog. Go and watch it; it's a beautiful film)."

Ohh My Dog Release Date

Ohh My Dog was earlier slated to release on July 31, 2026. However, the makers decided to postpone the film by a week, and it will now release on August 7, 2026.

In an interview with the Indian Express, while talking about postponing his movie, director Amit Rai said that they took the decision as the screens will be occupied with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and even The Odyssey and Dhamaal 4 are still running in theatres.

"Our base is a family audience, and it will be scattered among all these films; a big chunk will go to Spider-Man: Brand New Day. There won't even be a chance of increasing the number of screens," he added.