'If We Added Expensive Actors...': Dhurandhar Producer Reveals Why They Opted To Cast Ranveer Singh In The Franchise

Why Was Ranveer Singh Cast In Dhurandhar Franchise? | Instagram

Actor Ranveer Singh gave one of his career's best performances in the Dhurandhar franchise. After the super success of the film, Ranveer is being called a superstar, and everyone is looking forward to his upcoming movies. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Dhurandhar producer Jyoti Deshpande opened up about why Ranveer was cast in the franchise.

While talking to Outlook Business, she revealed that they wanted a 'performer' and not a 'so-called star'. Deshpande said that the Dhurandhar franchise was already an expensive film, so they couldn't add expensive actors to it.

She said, "If we added expensive actors as well, it was going to render the film unviable on day one. So we wanted performers rather than the so-called stars…"

Deshpande further stated that she had worked with Ranveer in Bajirao Mastani when he wasn't a big star, and she finds him an 'absolutely outstanding actor who gives it all'.

She added, "He transforms into a character. I love that about him, the fact that he is not Ranveer Singh in that film. When he has to become Bajirao, he becomes Bajirao. When he has to become Khilji, he becomes Khilji. When he has to become the Gully Boy, he becomes the Gully Boy. So he transforms; he doesn’t play Ranveer Singh.”

The producer revealed that everyone in the film gave it their all, including Ranveer, who went all in and did nothing else during the making of the film.

Dhurandhar Franchise Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar, which was released in December last year, became a blockbuster at the box office. It collected Rs. 840.20 crore net in India. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge went on to break records at the box office and minted Rs. 1,149.30 crore net in India.

Ranveer Singh Upcoming Movies

Ranveer currently has one film lined up, titled Pralay. Reportedly, the Jai Mehta directorial will start rolling this month.