Panchayat Season 5 Trailer X Reactions: 'Has Refreshing Vibe', 'Where Is Vidhayak Ji?' Netizens Share Mixed Reactions - VIDEO |

The much-awaited trailer of Panchayat Season 5 has finally been released, sending fans into a frenzy on social media. Soon after Prime Video unveiled the preview, viewers began sharing their reactions, with many weighing in on whether the upcoming instalment would live up to the previous seasons. Aasif Khan is also set to return, while Durgesh Kumar's Bhushan once again grabs attention with his signature "khaini khana hai" dialogue. Meanwhile, Abhishek, played by Jitendra Kumar, and Rinki, portrayed by Sanvikaa, appear to be moving closer to having their relationship come out in the open.

Panchayat Season 5 Trailer X Reactions

Prime Video India shared the trailer with the caption, "Kranti Devi's move and Phulera's new state of affairs - everything is about to change." The preview quickly drew reactions from fans, with one viewer praising the new storyline, writing, "Everything is apt and situational, has a refreshing vibe after the weaker last season." Another called it a "nice pivot by the writers", while a third commented, "This season is going to be a lot of fun."

@PrimeVideoIN @TheViralFever @ArunabhKumar @StephenPoppins @chandan_txt @vijaykoshy @metaltoothpk @Farjigulzar @Neenagupta001 @malikfeb @chandanroy77 @Sanvikka Everything is apt and situational,has a refreshing vibe after the weaker last season — Tanmay Patra MBBS MS FMAS (@TanmayPatra92) November 23, 2026

@PrimeVideoIN @TheViralFever @ArunabhKumar @StephenPoppins @chandan_txt @vijaykoshy @metaltoothpk @Farjigulzar @Neenagupta001 @malikfeb @chandanroy77 @Sanvikka This is nice pivot by the writers to save the show by bringing back the sense of healthy fun from the first two seasons instead of overcomplicating things. — Akash Shaw (@akashhshaw) November 23, 2026

@PrimeVideoIN @TheViralFever @ArunabhKumar @StephenPoppins @chandan_txt @vijaykoshy @metaltoothpk @Farjigulzar @Neenagupta001 @malikfeb @chandanroy77 @Sanvikka Is season me maza aane wala hai bhut 😂 — 𝗔𝗺𝘆 (@forkritisanon) November 23, 2026

However, not everyone was focused on the new developments in Phulera. Several viewers noticed the absence of Pankaj Jha, who played the much-loved Vidhayak Ji, from the trailer. Expressing their disappointment, one user wrote, "Where is our Pujya Vidhayak Ji... Unko to miss kar diya Trailer me." Another asked, "Where is Pankaj Jha (MLA)?" while a fan remarked, "Vidhayak ji k bina kya hi maza."

@PrimeVideoIN @TheViralFever @ArunabhKumar @StephenPoppins @chandan_txt @vijaykoshy @metaltoothpk @Farjigulzar @Neenagupta001 @malikfeb @chandanroy77 @Sanvikka Where is our Pujya Vidhayak Ji... Unko To Miss Kar Diya Trailer me 🥺 — Filmy Kraze (@ItsFilmyKraze) November 23, 2026

@PrimeVideoIN @TheViralFever @ArunabhKumar @StephenPoppins @chandan_txt @vijaykoshy @metaltoothpk @Farjigulzar @Neenagupta001 @malikfeb @chandanroy77 @Sanvikka Pankaj jha (mla) kidhar hai??? — priyanshu yadav (@priyanshuyd765) November 23, 2026

@PrimeVideoIN @TheViralFever @ArunabhKumar @StephenPoppins @chandan_txt @vijaykoshy @metaltoothpk @Farjigulzar @Neenagupta001 @malikfeb @chandanroy77 @Sanvikka Vidhayak ji k bina kya hi mza — Akshay (@Akshaykd6e) November 23, 2026

Panchayat Season 5 Release Date

The wait to return to Phulera is almost over! Panchayat Season 5 is set to premiere on December 3, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video. The makers announced the release date on November 18, putting an end to speculation surrounding the show's return. The upcoming season will pick up after Kranti Devi's victory in the village elections, with Abhishek navigating a challenging work environment under the new leadership while also trying to focus on his MBA plans. Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sanvikaa, Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy, among others, will reprise their roles in the new season.