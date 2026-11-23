The much-awaited trailer of Panchayat Season 5 has finally been released, sending fans into a frenzy on social media. Soon after Prime Video unveiled the preview, viewers began sharing their reactions, with many weighing in on whether the upcoming instalment would live up to the previous seasons. Aasif Khan is also set to return, while Durgesh Kumar's Bhushan once again grabs attention with his signature "khaini khana hai" dialogue. Meanwhile, Abhishek, played by Jitendra Kumar, and Rinki, portrayed by Sanvikaa, appear to be moving closer to having their relationship come out in the open.
Panchayat Season 5 Trailer X Reactions
Prime Video India shared the trailer with the caption, "Kranti Devi's move and Phulera's new state of affairs - everything is about to change." The preview quickly drew reactions from fans, with one viewer praising the new storyline, writing, "Everything is apt and situational, has a refreshing vibe after the weaker last season." Another called it a "nice pivot by the writers", while a third commented, "This season is going to be a lot of fun."
However, not everyone was focused on the new developments in Phulera. Several viewers noticed the absence of Pankaj Jha, who played the much-loved Vidhayak Ji, from the trailer. Expressing their disappointment, one user wrote, "Where is our Pujya Vidhayak Ji... Unko to miss kar diya Trailer me." Another asked, "Where is Pankaj Jha (MLA)?" while a fan remarked, "Vidhayak ji k bina kya hi maza."
Panchayat Season 5 Release Date
The wait to return to Phulera is almost over! Panchayat Season 5 is set to premiere on December 3, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video. The makers announced the release date on November 18, putting an end to speculation surrounding the show's return. The upcoming season will pick up after Kranti Devi's victory in the village elections, with Abhishek navigating a challenging work environment under the new leadership while also trying to focus on his MBA plans. Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sanvikaa, Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy, among others, will reprise their roles in the new season.