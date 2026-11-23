After Kareena Kapoor & Mira Rajput, Saif Ali Khan And Shahid Kapoor's Viral Meet-Up Has Netizens Saying 'Pataudis On A Peace Tour?' - VIDEO | X

Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor's recent interaction has caught the internet's attention, with a video of the two Bollywood actors engaging in a friendly conversation going viral on social media. The rare sighting soon sparked conversations online, with netizens sharing their reactions to the unexpected encounter.

In the viral video, Saif, dressed in a white shirt and jeans, was seen arriving in his yellow MG Cyberster electric convertible. He then walked up to Shahid, who was dressed casually in a blue sleeveless T-shirt paired with matching trousers. The two actors were seen exchanging pleasantries before getting into a long conversation as paparazzi clicked their pictures.

At one point, Saif even hugged Shahid before the two bid each other goodbye and went their separate ways. The friendly interaction soon became a talking point, particularly given Shahid's past relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is now married to Saif.

A user shared the video on Reddit with the caption, "Shahid and Saif caught chatting." Reacting to the unexpected interaction, one user wrote, "I think it’s so good. Goes to show how everyone involved has moved on & matured. There really isn’t any bad blood here!" Another commented, "Pataudis are on a peace tour or what?" Meanwhile, a third user speculated about the interaction, writing, "I think they were chatting deliberately for paps."

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Interestingly, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor have previously shared screen space in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2017 film Rangoon, which also featured Kangana Ranaut. The film brought the two actors together years after Shahid's relationship with Kareena Kapoor, who is now married to Saif. Ahead of the film's release, Shahid had spoken warmly about working with Saif, calling him "very professional" and expressing happiness about his casting. Saif, meanwhile, had acknowledged that their on-screen pairing would generate curiosity among audiences.

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