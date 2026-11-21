Same Shoemaker, Almost A Century Apart: Saif Ali Khan Shares Family Shoe Legacy; Know What Makes It Special | Instagram

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently offered a glimpse into his family's rich heritage by sharing a fascinating story about a shoemaker associated with his family for nearly a century, whose work bears his initials, made by London shoemaker John Lobb, the same craftsman who crafted footwear for his grandfather. The actor revisited his grandfather's connection with the craftsman, revealing a unique link between two generations separated by almost a century (100 years).

A century-old family connection

Sharing the carousel of pictures, Saif highlighted how the same shoemaker who once made shoes for his grandfather continued the association with the family decades later. The actor offered a look at the old footwear workshop where the shoes were made. He himself visited the same company and got a new pair of slippers made, refreshing and bringing the royal family's old connection full circle.

Sharing pictures, he wrote, "The same family .. the same shoemaker .. almost a century apart ! A pair of carpet slippers with my initials on them. Apparently, they were invented by a Victorian prince to protect his lovely carpets from shoes .. ( Indians do it one better .. we leave our shoes outside ! )"

A family legacy rooted in craftsmanship

Saif Ali Khan's post also features a pair of vintage carpet slippers, one cream and the other black, with a gold embroidered monogram. The cream slipper also featured handwritten initials. These traditional indoor slippers were designed to protect carpets from outdoor footwear. He also shared the original drawing for the shoes made for the 8th Nawab of Pataudi, the footwear made for Saif's grandfather.

The story offers an interesting look into an era when footwear was often custom-made by skilled artisans rather than purchased as mass-produced products. Shoemakers would carefully measure customers' feet, select materials and create footwear according to individual preferences.

Such craftsmanship required patience, precision and years of experience. Unlike contemporary footwear manufacturing, traditional shoemaking placed considerable emphasis on personalisation, durability and attention to detail.

About carpet slippers

Carpet slippers are popularly said to have been invented by a Victorian prince to keep indoor carpets clean. According to Oxford English Dictionary records, the earliest known use of the term "carpet slipper" was in 1851, in the writing of Henry Mayhew.

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