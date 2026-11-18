Actor Saif Ali Khan recently met Prince William during the royal's visit to Mumbai and revealed what they discussed during their interaction. Accompanied by his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan , Saif visited Karan Johar's Dharma Productions office on Wednesday (November 18), where the British royal also met several personalities from the Indian film industry.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Saif described his conversation with Prince William as a light-hearted exchange that covered films, music and cricket. The actor also revealed that they spoke about his late father, former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, popularly known as Tiger Pataudi.

Saif Ali Khan Reveals What He Discussed With Prince William

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On his meeting with Prince William, actor Saif Ali Khan says, "He is interested in a lot of things. He will meet politicians and all kinds of people who represent India... I meant it was just quite a light conversation about films, songs, and that kind of thing. Yes, we also talked a little bit about cricket and about Tiger Pataudi—playing cricket in England and playing cricket in India" — IANS (@ians_india) November 18, 2026

Sharing details of their interaction, Saif said that Prince William was interested in several aspects of India and would be meeting people from different fields during his visit.

The actor said, "He is interested in a lot of things. He will meet politicians and all kinds of people who represent India. Karan Johar is a wonderful ambassador for films. I think he talked about films in general, and the kind of co-operation between our countries. I meant it was just quite a light conversation about films, songs, and that kind of thing. Yes, we also talked a little bit about cricket and about Tiger Pataudi, playing cricket in England and playing cricket in India."

Prince William Gets a Taste of Bollywood Nostalgia at Dharma Productions

VIDEO | Mumbai: Prince of Wales, William, visits Dharma Productions office. Filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcome Prince William. #PrinceWilliam #KaranJohar #DharmaProductions (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/YGz0UhlTlY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 18, 2026

The royal visit to Karan Johar's Dharma Productions office also featured a special Bollywood touch. Performers presented songs from the filmmaker's popular movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which was largely set in London.

One of the highlights was a performance to Kareena Kapoor Khan's much-loved song Bole Chudiyan.

Prince William's Mumbai Visit: Earthshot Prize and Other Activities

Founded by Prince William, the Earthshot Prize recognises individuals and organisations working on innovative solutions to major environmental challenges. Mumbai hosted the sixth edition of the awards, marking the first time the event was held in India.

During his visit, Prince William attended an Earthshot Impact Assembly and met 15 global finalists. He also highlighted India's growing role in climate action and sustainable development.

The Prince and his wife, Catherine, took part in several activities across the city. They played gully cricket with legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, travelled on the Mumbai Metro and interacted with young people working towards environmental causes.

The awards will see five winners receive $1.3 million each to help expand their environmental projects and initiatives.