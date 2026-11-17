'Nature Is Precious': Prince William & Kate Middleton Urge Action For The Planet At Mumbai Earthshot Awards | PTI

Mumbai: Prince William called for urgent environmental action and Catherine, Princess of Wales, spoke about nature’s power to heal as the royal couple addressed the Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Their speeches brought a reflection on responsibility and hope to a ceremony celebrating practical solutions to environmental problems, from cleaner transport to forest and ocean protection.

“Nature is precious,” Catherine said before presenting the Protect and Restore Nature award to Bhutan.

She spoke about the close relationship between human wellbeing and the natural world, drawing on her own experience of finding healing in nature. Her address also acknowledged the threats facing ecosystems, including disappearing habitats, species loss and rapidly changing landscapes.

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Alongside those concerns, she pointed to people developing ways to protect and restore the environment, stressing the importance of giving new ideas the support they need to grow.

William’s address focused on the responsibility of the present generation towards those who will inherit the consequences of its decisions.

“They will not judge us by the promises we made, but by the world we leave behind,” he said.

The Prince of Wales warned that the effects of environmental damage were already being felt and urged a response shaped by urgency, determination and optimism.

India featured prominently in his message. He highlighted innovators, entrepreneurs, communities and young people demonstrating that environmental protection and human progress can advance together.

He also praised young people who are developing solutions themselves, presenting their ideas and willingness to act as reasons for optimism about the future.

The speeches came during the sixth Earthshot Prize Awards, held in India for the first time. Founded by William in 2020, the prize recognises solutions across five areas: clean air, climate, oceans, waste reduction and nature conservation. Each category winner receives £1 million to expand its work.

India’s Mahindra Last Mile Mobility won Clean Our Air for its role in expanding electric commercial transport. The other winners were PFAS-Free France, Denmark’s Ørsted, Niue Ocean Wide Trust and Bhutan.

Earlier in the day, William and Catherine attended the inaugural Children’s Earthshot Awards at Mumbai’s Museum of Solutions, meeting young environmental innovators whose work echoed the evening’s emphasis on turning ideas into action.

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