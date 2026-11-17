Karan Johar, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor, Sayani Gupta and several other celebrities came together to raise awareness about climate change, rising AQI levels and the need to protect the planet at the Earthshot Prize 2026. The prestigious event, led by Prince William, is being hosted in Mumbai, with the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton also in the city for the occasion. Speaking about the urgent need for environmental conservation, the celebrities highlighted how climate change is already affecting lives and the kind of planet future generations will inherit. Sayani Gupta remarked, “I don't think we are leaving a very good world for the Gen Zs and the Gen Alphas.”
Karan Johar On Protecting The Planet
Host Karan Johar said he was "deeply touched and humbled" that Mumbai was hosting the Earthshot Prize, an initiative led by Prince William. Praising the royal for empowering climate warriors through the platform, Karan emphasised that everyone must contribute towards protecting the planet. He added that even small individual efforts matter and that initiatives like the Earthshot Prize are important steps in the right direction.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt was also seen attending Earthshot Prize 2026 event. A short clip of Alia Bhatt speaking about the Royal Family’s visit to Mumbai has gone viral on social media. Calling Mumbai the “city of dreams”, the actress said, “Mumbai is the city of dreams. We don't get to see royalty here very often, so it's quite wonderful.”
Rakul Preet Singh Raises Concern Over Rising AQI
Expressing concern over deteriorating air quality, Rakul Preet Singh said, "We read that the AQI, you know, has reached 600, has reached 1,000, and this is affecting our health and the coming future generations. I mean, we will manage to live, but what kind of planet are we leaving behind for the next couple of generations?" She also urged people to take small steps, such as checking their vehicles' pollution levels and being mindful of their carbon footprint.
Shreya Ghoshal Finds Hope In The Younger Generation
Singer Shreya Ghoshal said the younger generation's awareness and efforts towards climate conservation give her hope. Speaking as a mother, she said, "My son is 5 years old, so I know what his future is like." She added that seeing young people come up with innovative ideas and being encouraged by platforms like the Earthshot Prize makes her hopeful about the future.
Sonam Kapoor Says It Is Never Too Late To Act
Sonam Kapoor stressed that climate change needs urgent attention and that people must take responsibility for protecting the environment. "I think this issue is very important, obviously, but at the same time, it's never too late," she said. Pointing to the impact on air, water and animals, the actress added, "And as human beings, it is our responsibility to take care of the planet."
Diana Penty Urges People To Start At An Individual Level
Actress Diana Penty said climate conservation should begin with individual efforts rather than waiting for others to take action. "I actually think that we should start at an individual level, and we always think that when it comes to climate conservation," she said. She also highlighted simple measures such as reducing plastic use and avoiding firecrackers.
Sayani Gupta Says Gen Z And Gen Alpha Will Bear The Consequences
Sayani Gupta expressed concern about the world being left behind for younger generations. "I feel Gen Zs are extremely conscious and cautious. I don't think we are leaving a very good world for the Gen Zs and the Gen Alphas. The brutality against nature, against the Earth that has been going on for decades now, they are going to pay for it," she said. She also noted that today's younger generation is far more conscious of environmental issues than previous generations.
Ayesha Khan Talks About Beach Clean-Up Drives And AI
Actress Ayesha Khan spoke about participating in a beach clean-up drive in Mumbai and discussed the use of artificial intelligence to tackle waste and discourage littering. She reflected on how technology could play a role in keeping public spaces cleaner.
Guneet Monga On Recycling And Overconsumption
Filmmaker Guneet Monga highlighted the importance of recycling and being mindful of consumption. She also spoke about reusing the outfit she wore to the Oscars as an example of sustainable fashion. "We are in the business of overconsumption now. I hope we can go back to simpler times and be mindful of use of plastic," she said.
Bhumi Pednekar Calls Climate Change The Biggest Threat To Humanity
Bhumi Pednekar said the presence of the Royal Family in India sends an important message about the need to address climate change. Calling it "the biggest threat to humanity", she highlighted concerns such as floods and rising AQI levels. The actress also appreciated Gen Z for raising its voice and bringing greater attention to environmental issues.
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