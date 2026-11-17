Karan Johar, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor, Sayani Gupta and several other celebrities came together to raise awareness about climate change, rising AQI levels and the need to protect the planet at the Earthshot Prize 2026. The prestigious event, led by Prince William, is being hosted in Mumbai, with the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton also in the city for the occasion. Speaking about the urgent need for environmental conservation, the celebrities highlighted how climate change is already affecting lives and the kind of planet future generations will inherit. Sayani Gupta remarked, “I don't think we are leaving a very good world for the Gen Zs and the Gen Alphas.”

Karan Johar On Protecting The Planet

#WATCH | Earthshot Prize 2026 | Mumbai: Film director and producer Karan Johar says, "We all know how relevant, critical, and crucial it is to preserve and protect our planet. I am deeply touched and humbled that we, as citizens of Mumbai, our housing and homing, the Earthshot Prize which is helmed by none other than Prince William. The fact that he is so passionate about empowering climate warriors through this endeavour truly opens my heart and makes me feel that there are human beings across the world and the globe who are doing their best and I think we have to do our little bit as every member of the community, of this planet to preserve and protect our planet. I think it is a massive endeavour. Of course these are baby steps but events such as the Earthshot Prize make me feel very encouraged about our future..." — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026

Host Karan Johar said he was "deeply touched and humbled" that Mumbai was hosting the Earthshot Prize, an initiative led by Prince William. Praising the royal for empowering climate warriors through the platform, Karan emphasised that everyone must contribute towards protecting the planet. He added that even small individual efforts matter and that initiatives like the Earthshot Prize are important steps in the right direction.

Alia Bhatt

A glamorous night on the green carpet at the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Mumbai. https://t.co/1upjGTasRK — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) November 17, 2026

Alia Bhatt was also seen attending Earthshot Prize 2026 event. A short clip of Alia Bhatt speaking about the Royal Family’s visit to Mumbai has gone viral on social media. Calling Mumbai the “city of dreams”, the actress said, “Mumbai is the city of dreams. We don't get to see royalty here very often, so it's quite wonderful.”

Rakul Preet Singh Raises Concern Over Rising AQI

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the Earthshot Prize Awards Night, Actress Rakul Preet Singh says, "I think the cause is very important, as I just said, because it is the need of the hour. We read that the AQI, you know, has reached 600, has reached 1,000, and this is affecting our health and the coming future generations. I mean, we will manage to live, but what kind of planet are we leaving behind for the next couple of generations? And I think it is all of our responsibility that we do as much as we can from our end..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 17, 2026

Expressing concern over deteriorating air quality, Rakul Preet Singh said, "We read that the AQI, you know, has reached 600, has reached 1,000, and this is affecting our health and the coming future generations. I mean, we will manage to live, but what kind of planet are we leaving behind for the next couple of generations?" She also urged people to take small steps, such as checking their vehicles' pollution levels and being mindful of their carbon footprint.

Shreya Ghoshal Finds Hope In The Younger Generation

#WATCH | Earthshot Prize 2026 | Mumbai: Singer Shreya Ghoshal says, "I think our new generation is a very pro-active generation. They are the ones who are our hope, and they are already making so many commitments towards the environment because that directly affects our lives. I, too, am a mother. My son is 5 years old, so I know what his future is like. So, I think you get a little bit more hope knowing that the new generation is coming up with such great ideas and Earthshot Prize encourages them towards making great solutions for climate..." — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026

Singer Shreya Ghoshal said the younger generation's awareness and efforts towards climate conservation give her hope. Speaking as a mother, she said, "My son is 5 years old, so I know what his future is like." She added that seeing young people come up with innovative ideas and being encouraged by platforms like the Earthshot Prize makes her hopeful about the future.

Sonam Kapoor Says It Is Never Too Late To Act

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the Earthshot Prize Awards Night, Actress Sonam Kapoor says, "I think this issue is very important, obviously, but at the same time, it's never too late. We can also reverse whatever has happened to our water, to our air, to our animals, everything—whatever we can do, we can do something. And as human beings, it is our responsibility to take care of the planet..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 17, 2026

Sonam Kapoor stressed that climate change needs urgent attention and that people must take responsibility for protecting the environment. "I think this issue is very important, obviously, but at the same time, it's never too late," she said. Pointing to the impact on air, water and animals, the actress added, "And as human beings, it is our responsibility to take care of the planet."

Diana Penty Urges People To Start At An Individual Level

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the Earthshot Prize Awards Night, Actress Diana Penty says, "I actually think that we should start at an individual level, and we always think that when it comes to climate conservation, we leave it to somebody else—you know, they will take care of it, or it's not for us to do, and what can we do? We can't do anything. But that's not true. I feel if we start at home, if we start in our own individual way, small steps, you know, whatever we can do at home..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 17, 2026

Actress Diana Penty said climate conservation should begin with individual efforts rather than waiting for others to take action. "I actually think that we should start at an individual level, and we always think that when it comes to climate conservation," she said. She also highlighted simple measures such as reducing plastic use and avoiding firecrackers.

Sayani Gupta Says Gen Z And Gen Alpha Will Bear The Consequences

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the Earthshot Prize Awards Night, Actress Sayani Gupta says, "I feel Gen Zs are extremely conscious and cautious. I don't think we are leaving a very good world for the Gen Zs and the Gen Alphas. The brutality against nature, against the Earth that has been going on for decades now, they are going to pay for it..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 17, 2026

Sayani Gupta expressed concern about the world being left behind for younger generations. "I feel Gen Zs are extremely conscious and cautious. I don't think we are leaving a very good world for the Gen Zs and the Gen Alphas. The brutality against nature, against the Earth that has been going on for decades now, they are going to pay for it," she said. She also noted that today's younger generation is far more conscious of environmental issues than previous generations.

Ayesha Khan Talks About Beach Clean-Up Drives And AI

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the Earthshot Prize Awards Night, Actress Ayesha Khan says, "I am feeling very good, and quite recently I did a beach clean drive with the Bhamla Foundation, where Saher, who is associated with the Bhamla Foundation and is also their founder, told me how in some areas, uh, you know, in some areas of Bombay, this new system has been started where if you throw garbage, AI is being used to fix it..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 17, 2026

Actress Ayesha Khan spoke about participating in a beach clean-up drive in Mumbai and discussed the use of artificial intelligence to tackle waste and discourage littering. She reflected on how technology could play a role in keeping public spaces cleaner.

Guneet Monga On Recycling And Overconsumption

Filmmaker Guneet Monga highlighted the importance of recycling and being mindful of consumption. She also spoke about reusing the outfit she wore to the Oscars as an example of sustainable fashion. "We are in the business of overconsumption now. I hope we can go back to simpler times and be mindful of use of plastic," she said.

Bhumi Pednekar Calls Climate Change The Biggest Threat To Humanity

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the Earthshot Prize Awards Night, Actress Bhumi Pednekar says, "Definitely, there will be. I think that the fact that we have the Royal Family in India, there has been so much conversation about it, so automatically this message will reach people that climate change is the biggest threat humanity is facing right now. Just look at how many floods have happened, our air, our AQI is such a big problem. I will especially talk about disasters: the number of floods we have seen in the last three years..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 17, 2026

Bhumi Pednekar said the presence of the Royal Family in India sends an important message about the need to address climate change. Calling it "the biggest threat to humanity", she highlighted concerns such as floods and rising AQI levels. The actress also appreciated Gen Z for raising its voice and bringing greater attention to environmental issues.

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