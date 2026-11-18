Prince William Visits Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' Office | X (PTI)

Prince William and Kate Middleton are in India, and on Wednesday, the former visited Karan Johar's Dharma Productions office in Mumbai. Along with Karan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan also welcomed the Prince at the Dharma office. All of them were seen posing together, and a special dance performance was organised for Prince William, where dancers performed to the songs of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, including Kareena's Bole Chudiyan.

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Prince William is now visiting @DharmaMovies, a leading Indian production company with Karan Johar and Hindi cinema stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, to hear about Bollywood productions and opportunities for collaboration between the UK and Indian film industries. https://t.co/cqP1wW8VuK — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) November 18, 2026

Many films of Karan Johar like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil were shot in UK. So, Prince William visiting Dharma office is surely not surprising.

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Prince William-Kate Middleton India Visit

The Royal couple is on a three-day India tour. They visited the country for the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards which took place in Mumbai on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Prince and Kate will fly down to Delhi where they are expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earthshot Prize Awards 2026

The Earthshot Prize Awards was organised at Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra, Mumbai, and it was attended by many Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and others.

While talking to the media about the environment, Sonam said, "Buy less cars, make sure you don't trash on the ground, make sure you don't use too much plastic, don't dirty the rivers. I live near the Mithi river in BKC and I see the state it is in. It is up to all of us to kind of make sure that we live a better future behind for out children."

Read Also Prince William To Attend Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony In Mumbai On November 17

While talking about the event, Ramayana actress Rakul said, "I am very excited about it because it is for a casuse which is very very close to all of our hearts."

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After meeting PM Modi, Prince and Kate will leave for UK on Wednesday.

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