Shahid Kapoor Stands In Queue At Airport, Elderly Man Asks Him To Go In Front; Netizens Say, 'Uncle Has More Civic Sense...' - Watch Viral Video

Shahid Kapoor's Viral Airport Video | Instagram

Actors breaking the queue at the airport and getting special treatment is something that we have seen many times. However, on Saturday, a video of Shahid Kapoor went viral on social media, in which the actor, like a common man, stood in a queue to enter the airport. However, an elderly man standing ahead of him told Shahid to go in front.

In the video, we can see that Shahid stands in line, but the elderly man says, "Sir, please go ahead, or the people will crowd you." Shahid hesitates and tells the man to go ahead, but the latter insists, so the actor goes in front. Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Shahid Kapoor's Viral Airport Video

Reacting to the video, many netizens praised the elderly man and also Shahid. A netizen commented, "Uncle ji is an example of how important education and civic sense are (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Thats what shahid earned!

Respect from even elderly people! (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Uncle ji has more civic sense than half of the population in this country (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Shahid Kapoor Upcoming Movies

Shahid was last seen on the big screens in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, which hit the big screens earlier this year. Even though the actor's performance was appreciated, the film failed to make a mark at the box office.

He will next be seen in Cocktail 2, which is slated to release on June 19, 2026. The movie, which is directed by Homi Adajania, also stars Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

The makers have already released a song titled Jab Talak, which has received a decent response. Now, the audience is eagerly waiting for the film's trailer and other songs.

Apart from Cocktail 2, Shahid also has Farzi season 2 lined up.