 'This Feels Special, So Happy...': Shahid Kapoor Moved After Hrithik Roshan Praises His Performance In O'Romeo
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'This Feels Special, So Happy...': Shahid Kapoor Moved After Hrithik Roshan Praises His Performance In O'Romeo

'This Feels Special, So Happy...': Shahid Kapoor Moved After Hrithik Roshan Praises His Performance In O'Romeo

Shahid Kapoor's film O'Romeo, co-starring Triptii Dimri, released on February 13 and clashed with Shanaya Kapoor’s Tu Yaa Main. A week later, Hrithik Roshan praised Shahid’s performance. Reacting on X, Shahid wrote, "Brother saw you debut like a boss... This feels special. Big love, so happy you enjoyed the film."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Shahid Kapoor's film O'Romeo, also starring Triptii Dimri, released on February 13 and clashed at the box office with Shanaya Kapoor's Tu Yaa Main. A week after its theatrical release, Hrithik Roshan watched the film and penned heartfelt words praising Shahid's standout performance, leaving the actor deeply moved by the sweet review.

Shahid Kapoor Responds To Hrithik Roshan's O'Romeo Review

Replying to Hrithik's review, Shahid took to his X (Twitter) handle and wrote, "Brother saw you debut like a boss when I was still in college and you hit me like lightning. Been loving you since your first. This feels special. Big love so happy you enjoyed the film."

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
'Resolution Cost A Lot': CSK's ₹5.2 Cr Spinner Rahul Chahar Announces Divorce 'After 15 Months In Court' Ahead Of IPL 2026
'Resolution Cost A Lot': CSK's ₹5.2 Cr Spinner Rahul Chahar Announces Divorce 'After 15 Months In Court' Ahead Of IPL 2026
KDMC Steps Up Preparations For Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th Shaheedi Samagam
KDMC Steps Up Preparations For Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th Shaheedi Samagam
Govt Likely To End Cash Toll Payments On National Highways From April 1, Shift To Fully Digital System
Govt Likely To End Cash Toll Payments On National Highways From April 1, Shift To Fully Digital System
Celebrate Chinese New Year In Mumbai: Top Restaurants To Visit In The City To Usher The Year Of The Horse
Celebrate Chinese New Year In Mumbai: Top Restaurants To Visit In The City To Usher The Year Of The Horse
Read Also
Vishal Bhardwaj Reveals Why He Thanked Aamir Khan In Shahid Kapoor-Starrer O'Romeo Credits: 'When He...
article-image

What Hrithik Roshan Said

Roshan wrote, "The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. @shahidkapoor, you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres, guys. Also, that running in circles action was brilliant."

Read Also
O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid-Triptii Starrer Fails To Cross ₹50 Crore Mark In Its...
article-image

About O'Romeo

O'Romeo marks Shahid and Vishal's fourth collaboration after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon.

The film also featured, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, Hussain Dalal, and Rahul Deshpande, among others.

O'Romeo, written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, draws inspiration from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

FPJ's O'Romeo Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "While the first half is gripping and engaging, the second half turns slightly predictable and feels stretched, especially towards the climax. The runtime could have been shorter. Some scenes are quite gory, with visible bloodshed, which may not appeal to everyone. Overall, O’Romeo is a well-crafted crime drama with strong performances, memorable music, and solid action. It may not be extraordinary, but it certainly isn't disappointing either."

Follow us on