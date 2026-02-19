 Vishal Bhardwaj Reveals Why He Thanked Aamir Khan In Shahid Kapoor-Starrer O'Romeo Credits: 'When He Heard The Script...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVishal Bhardwaj Reveals Why He Thanked Aamir Khan In Shahid Kapoor-Starrer O'Romeo Credits: 'When He Heard The Script...'

Vishal Bhardwaj Reveals Why He Thanked Aamir Khan In Shahid Kapoor-Starrer O'Romeo Credits: 'When He Heard The Script...'

Vishal Bhardwaj opened up about Aamir Khan's unexpected contribution to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo. He shared that before film's production began, Aamir expressed interest in hearing the script. After listening to it, the actor offered a creative suggestion that altered the narrative

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
article-image

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj recently revealed why he thanked Aamir Khan in the opening credits of his latest release, O’Romeo. The action thriller, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, hit theatres on February 13, 2026, and is said to be inspired by the life of Hussain Ustara. It is based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queen's of Mumbai.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Bhardwaj opened up about Aamir's unexpected contribution to the film. He shared that before production began, Aamir expressed interest in hearing the script. After listening to it, the actor offered a creative suggestion that altered the narrative.

Read Also
O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 6: After A Jump On Tuesday, Shahid-Triptii Starrer Drops On...
article-image

Vishal Bhardwaj said, "Aamir wanted to hear the script of O’Romeo. And when he heard it, he gave me this idea, that someone should be killed at a crucial point in the film. Killing the lawyer Anjum Ansari (Resh Lamba) in the restaurant was his idea. This is the reason why I thanked him. This suggestion changed so many things for me."

The director further explained that the turning point reshaped the emotional arc of the story. According to him, the murder of the lawyer becomes a defining moment for the protagonist, Ustara, played by Shahid.

FPJ Shorts
'Ye Utne Hi Indian Hain...': Akshay Kumar Takes Bold Stand Against Racism Faced By North-East Indians On Wheel Of Fortune
'Ye Utne Hi Indian Hain...': Akshay Kumar Takes Bold Stand Against Racism Faced By North-East Indians On Wheel Of Fortune
VIDEO: Massive Traffic Congestion Returns To Mumbai–Pune Expressway After Lane Closure For Repair Work; Commuters Hit By Long Delays
VIDEO: Massive Traffic Congestion Returns To Mumbai–Pune Expressway After Lane Closure For Repair Work; Commuters Hit By Long Delays
'Heart Full Of Gratitude...': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Wife Amruta Bids Farewell To Axis Bank After 23-Year Journey
'Heart Full Of Gratitude...': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Wife Amruta Bids Farewell To Axis Bank After 23-Year Journey
MCC Introduces Priority System for NRI Candidates in NEET PG Counselling 2025; Check Official Notification Here
MCC Introduces Priority System for NRI Candidates in NEET PG Counselling 2025; Check Official Notification Here

"Because from there, the protagonist, Ustara gets attracted towards the girl (Afshan, played by Triptii). He realises, ‘Oh my God, she can do anything to exact revenge’. So, he starts taking her seriously and even nurses her back to health after she gets injured."

The film marks Vishal's fourth collaboration with Shahid. Set in the gritty underbelly of Mumbai, O'Romeo blends crime, drama and romance. The ensemble cast also includes Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Hussain Dalal and Disha Patani, with special appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia and Vikrant Massey.

The film has received mixed responses from critics and audiences. The Free Press Journal rated it 3.5 stars, noting, “While the first half is gripping and engaging, the second half turns slightly predictable and feels stretched, especially towards the climax. The runtime could have been shorter. Some scenes are quite gory, with visible bloodshed, which may not appeal to everyone. Overall, O’Romeo is a well-crafted crime drama with strong performances, memorable music, and solid action. It may not be extraordinary, but it certainly isn’t disappointing either.”

Follow us on