Vishal Bhardwaj Reveals Why He Thanked Aamir Khan In Shahid Kapoor-Starrer O'Romeo Credits: 'When He Heard The Script...'

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj recently revealed why he thanked Aamir Khan in the opening credits of his latest release, O’Romeo. The action thriller, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, hit theatres on February 13, 2026, and is said to be inspired by the life of Hussain Ustara. It is based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queen's of Mumbai.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Bhardwaj opened up about Aamir's unexpected contribution to the film. He shared that before production began, Aamir expressed interest in hearing the script. After listening to it, the actor offered a creative suggestion that altered the narrative.

Vishal Bhardwaj said, "Aamir wanted to hear the script of O’Romeo. And when he heard it, he gave me this idea, that someone should be killed at a crucial point in the film. Killing the lawyer Anjum Ansari (Resh Lamba) in the restaurant was his idea. This is the reason why I thanked him. This suggestion changed so many things for me."

The director further explained that the turning point reshaped the emotional arc of the story. According to him, the murder of the lawyer becomes a defining moment for the protagonist, Ustara, played by Shahid.

"Because from there, the protagonist, Ustara gets attracted towards the girl (Afshan, played by Triptii). He realises, ‘Oh my God, she can do anything to exact revenge’. So, he starts taking her seriously and even nurses her back to health after she gets injured."

The film marks Vishal's fourth collaboration with Shahid. Set in the gritty underbelly of Mumbai, O'Romeo blends crime, drama and romance. The ensemble cast also includes Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Hussain Dalal and Disha Patani, with special appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia and Vikrant Massey.

The film has received mixed responses from critics and audiences. The Free Press Journal rated it 3.5 stars, noting, “While the first half is gripping and engaging, the second half turns slightly predictable and feels stretched, especially towards the climax. The runtime could have been shorter. Some scenes are quite gory, with visible bloodshed, which may not appeal to everyone. Overall, O’Romeo is a well-crafted crime drama with strong performances, memorable music, and solid action. It may not be extraordinary, but it certainly isn’t disappointing either.”