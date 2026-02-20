O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid-Triptii Starrer Fails To Cross ₹50 Crore Mark In Its First Week

O'Romeo Box Office Collection | YouTube

Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, had hit the big screens with a lot of expectations. However, the film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, and in its first week the movie has failed to make a mark at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, on its seventh day, the film collected approximately Rs. 3.15 crore, taking the first week total to Rs. 47.15 crore, which is surely not a great number. It didn't even cross the Rs. 50 crore mark at the box office in seven days.

O'Romeo Budget

According to reports, the film's budget is around Rs. 120-150 crore. So, the collection of Rs. 47.15 crore is surely not impressive. The film should have collected at least around Rs. 40 crore during the weekend, and then have a good and steady run at the box office during weekdays. But, clearly, that didn't happen.

One thing that can favour O'Romeo is that there are no big films releasing in the coming weeks until Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic. So, the moviegoers might opt to watch the Shahid-Triptii starrer in the coming weeks.

Let's wait and watch whether there will be a good jump at the box office during the second weekend or not.

O'Romeo Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "While the first half is gripping and engaging, the second half turns slightly predictable and feels stretched, especially towards the climax. The runtime could have been shorter. Some scenes are quite gory, with visible bloodshed, which may not appeal to everyone. Overall, O’Romeo is a well-crafted crime drama with strong performances, memorable music, and solid action. It may not be extraordinary, but it certainly isn’t disappointing either."