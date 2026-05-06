Fresh Pairing Alert! Janhvi Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor In Talks For Badhaai Ho Director Amit Sharma's Film?

Janhvi Kapoor in talks to star with Shahid Kapoor | Photo Via Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor made a cameo in the 2024 film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, where Shahid Kapoor starred alongside Kriti Sanon, subtly hinting at a sequel that could explore a love triangle between the three; their brief on-screen chemistry was well received by fans, and now fresh reports suggest that Janhvi and Shahid may reunite for a full-fledged relationship comedy.

Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor To Star Together?

According to Pinkvilla, "Janhvi Kapoor is currently in advanced discussions to come on board as the female lead. If finalised, this will mark the first on-screen collaboration between Shahid and Janhvi…the story revolves around a fun and relatable relationship journey. It’s an out-and-out comedy, and Shahid is excited to revisit the genre after a while."

The report further states that Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s film is tentatively set to go on floors in the latter part of 2026, after Shahid wraps up shooting for Farzi Season 2 by Raj and DK. The makers are planning to begin filming in October 2026, with pre-production currently underway in full swing.

As of now, there is no official confirmation from the makers or the actors.

Work Front

Currently, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead, which is set to hit theatres on June 4. The film will clash with Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which also features Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

Shahid, on the other hand, has Cocktail 2, featuring Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.