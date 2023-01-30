Panchayat fame Chandan Roy on his newly attained success and his latest show Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke

Chandan Roy, who is aspiring to be in a big league attained cult status in the much talked about show Panchayat, is currently seen in Srijit Mukherji’s directed show Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke. The show released on this Republic Day on an OTT platform. In a quick chat with The Free Press Journal, Chandan talks about his new show, how he resonates with the stories from the heartland of India and much more.

When asked about the OTT boom and how he feels being recognised in the Hindi belt, he says, “I am quite elated with the fact that I get to do such great work. When I see so many talented artists around me, who are still seeking a good break on screen, I feel relieved and fortunate. I feel, OTT gave me several opportunities by gods grace. If OTT wouldn’t have been, I would have not existed. Besides the whole world, it’s such a beautiful time for Indian cinema industry.”

Sharing further, he tells that he reads his characters consciously and only agrees to do if his character means something to the narrative. “While selecting any role, I see how it is helping the screenplay move forward. I don’t want to play just a friend to the lead hero. I like my characters to have their individual identity and have an emotional connect. I want to feel content when I go back home from the shoot.”

On a parting note, he explains that how he resonates with the characters from the heartland of India. “There are times when as an actor you feel repetitive. I always hunt to do something new, however, you feel more connected to the roles from the land where I belong. Even the viewers associate well with the actors like me. As an actor, being versatile is my USP I feel,” he concludes.

