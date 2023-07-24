Palak Tiwari REVEALS Mother Shweta Tiwari Chopped Her Hair To Make Her Look Ugly; Here's Why

Palak Tiwari, the daughter of renowned television actress Shweta Tiwari, has recently stepped into Bollywood and is already making waves.

The star kid's much-awaited Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' alongside Pooja Hegde has garnered attention from fans and media alike.

However, it's not just her professional life that has been under the spotlight; Palak's alleged relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, has also been a topic of great interest.

In a candid interview with a leading entertainment portal, Palak Tiwari delved into her teenage years and how her dating experiences caused a fair share of drama in her household.

PALAK REVEALS HER LYING HABIT & A BOYFRIEND IN SHCHOOL

She revealed that during her teenage years, she used to be quite mischievous and had a penchant for telling lies. Her mother, Shweta Tiwari, was often exasperated by her daughter's fibs and could easily catch her in the act. Palak admitted, "My teen years were pretty bad, and my mom is traumatized by them. One of the biggest problems was my lying habit which was caught instantly. My mom used to tell - Why do you even bother to lie? You are caught within 2 hours. I had a boyfriend when I was 15 or 16 years old, you know, like when you have a boyfriend in school."

Read Also Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan Twin In Black Amid Dating Rumours

SHWETA TIWARI CHOPPED HER HAIR

Palak went on to share an amusing incident from her teenage days when she tried to sneak off to the mall with her supposed boyfriend. She slyly told her mom that she was going downstairs to play hide-and-seek, but her little act was soon discovered.

Shweta Tiwari found out that her daughter was not playing as claimed, but instead, she was at the mall. This discovery naturally led to a display of parental anger. Recalling the incident with a smile, Palak shared, "The funny part was that my mom used to say, 'Main tujhe gao bhej dungi, main tera baal katwa dungi'. (I will send you to our village & also cut your hair). She even chopped my hair when I was younger to make me uglier so that I can't date anyone."

Amid all the talk about her teenage years, Palak Tiwari has also been in the spotlight due to her rumoured relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan. Recently, they were spotted together on a movie date, further fueling speculations. Though neither of them has officially confirmed the relationship, the media and fans continue to keep a close eye on their interactions.