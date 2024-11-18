Pakistani Influencer Mathira REACTS After S*x Video Gets Leaked Online: 'Adding Fake Stuff, Please Have Shame'

Recently, Pakistani TikTok star Imsha Rehman's alleged sex videos were leaked online, soon after she deactivated her social media accounts. Now, another influencer and TV personality from Pakistan, Mathira M, has found herself at the centre of a similar controversy, with private videos of her reportedly leaking online, showing her in a compromising position.

Reacting to the incident, Mathira denied the claims, stating that they were fake. "People are miss using my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in please have shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It is not immediately clear how the videos were leaked online.

Before Mathira and Insha's case, another Pakistani social media influencer, Minhail Malik, also faced a similar situation where her private videos with her boyfriend were leaked online.

Speaking about the incident, Minhail had shared a video, stating, “It was not easy for me, but I’m done. It’s hard to say goodbye. No fights. Spread love. I’m leaving. I will miss you. I love you. Take care."

She had even lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Several users accused her of intentionally leaking the video

The incident has also caught the attention of Pakistani actress Mishi Khan, who took to a dig at influencers for "stooping to the lowest level" for fame. While she did not mention Mathira's name, her comments appeared to be directed towards her. Mishi also drew a parallel to Kareena Kapoor Khan's film Heroine, where a similar scandal was portrayed.

Mishi captioned the video, "Shameful to see these influencers stooping to the lowest level for fame and disgracing their families, parents and society. They should be banned from using social media."