'Shameful, Wannabe': Pakistani Actress Sonya Hussaiyn SLAMMED For Celebrating Diwali, Wearing Bindi

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussaiyn was brutally criticised for celebrating Diwali with her friends in the neighbouring country. She lost hundreds of followers on social media after she shared a video of the Diwali bash, and netizens also called her out for wearing a bindi.

Sonya took to her Instagram handle on Saturday to share glimpses of the Diwali party, in which she can be seen wearing a red abstract print saree with a matching bindi. "Pakistan is a beautiful mosaic of cultures and beliefs, and we must celebrate our minorities as vital parts of this nation. As Muhammad Ali Jinnah said, 'You are free, you are free to go to your temples... You may belong to any religion, caste, or creed—that has nothing to do with the business of the State'," she captioned her post.

"This quote reminds us that every community enriches our society. Let’s honor the rights and freedoms of all our citizens, ensuring that everyone feels at home in Pakistan. It’s their country too, and we embrace all cultures with open hearts and together we can create a future filled with respect, unity, and love," she added.

As soon as she shared the video, netizens bombarded the comments section of her post with hate and negative comments. "Unfollowed... can't stand this nonsense," a netizen wrote, while another Instagram user commented, "I have NEVER seen a hindu celebrity celebrating Muslim festivities like this. This is BS on another level, they all are looking like lost clowns! Unfollowed!"

"This is shameful...Why are you wearing bindi?" a user asked, while another called Sonya a "wannabe". A netizen also suggested that she must "go to India".

Sonya has refrained from commenting on the hate and trolling.

Sonya has been a part of several hit Pakistani shows including Dareecha, Mujhay Sandal Kar Do, Mein Hari Piya, Mere Hamrahi, Haasil, Tinkay Ka Sahaara, and others. She has also starred in the films Azaadi, Moor and Tich Button.