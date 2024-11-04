 'Shameful, Wannabe': Pakistani Actress Sonya Hussaiyn SLAMMED For Celebrating Diwali, Wearing Bindi
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Shameful, Wannabe': Pakistani Actress Sonya Hussaiyn SLAMMED For Celebrating Diwali, Wearing Bindi

'Shameful, Wannabe': Pakistani Actress Sonya Hussaiyn SLAMMED For Celebrating Diwali, Wearing Bindi

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussaiyn was brutally criticised for celebrating Diwali with her friends on Saturday. She shared a video on her Instagram from the Diwali bash, post which she lost hundreds of followers. "Let’s honour the rights and freedoms of all our citizens, ensuring that everyone feels at home in Pakistan," she captioned her post.

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
article-image

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussaiyn was brutally criticised for celebrating Diwali with her friends in the neighbouring country. She lost hundreds of followers on social media after she shared a video of the Diwali bash, and netizens also called her out for wearing a bindi.

Sonya took to her Instagram handle on Saturday to share glimpses of the Diwali party, in which she can be seen wearing a red abstract print saree with a matching bindi. "Pakistan is a beautiful mosaic of cultures and beliefs, and we must celebrate our minorities as vital parts of this nation. As Muhammad Ali Jinnah said, 'You are free, you are free to go to your temples... You may belong to any religion, caste, or creed—that has nothing to do with the business of the State'," she captioned her post.

"This quote reminds us that every community enriches our society. Let’s honor the rights and freedoms of all our citizens, ensuring that everyone feels at home in Pakistan. It’s their country too, and we embrace all cultures with open hearts and together we can create a future filled with respect, unity, and love," she added.

Read Also
Sai Pallavi Says Indian Army Is 'Terrorist Group' For Pakistanis, Gets Criticised (VIDEO)
article-image

As soon as she shared the video, netizens bombarded the comments section of her post with hate and negative comments. "Unfollowed... can't stand this nonsense," a netizen wrote, while another Instagram user commented, "I have NEVER seen a hindu celebrity celebrating Muslim festivities like this. This is BS on another level, they all are looking like lost clowns! Unfollowed!"

FPJ Shorts
Ishan Kishan Escapes Punishment, India A Players Cleared Of Ball Tampering During 1st Unofficial Test
Ishan Kishan Escapes Punishment, India A Players Cleared Of Ball Tampering During 1st Unofficial Test
Andhra Pradesh: 4 People Die Of Electrocution During Statue Installation Of Pappanna Goud In Taatiparru Village
Andhra Pradesh: 4 People Die Of Electrocution During Statue Installation Of Pappanna Goud In Taatiparru Village
Netizens Call Varun Dhawan's Baby John 'Cheap Version' Of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan & Vijay's Theri; Check Similarities In Taster Cut
Netizens Call Varun Dhawan's Baby John 'Cheap Version' Of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan & Vijay's Theri; Check Similarities In Taster Cut
Tamil Nadu Shocker: 15-Year-Old Caretaker Tortured For 3 Months & Beaten To Death In Chennai; 6 Arrested On Murder Charges
Tamil Nadu Shocker: 15-Year-Old Caretaker Tortured For 3 Months & Beaten To Death In Chennai; 6 Arrested On Murder Charges

"This is shameful...Why are you wearing bindi?" a user asked, while another called Sonya a "wannabe". A netizen also suggested that she must "go to India".

Read Also
'Tearing Apart A Classic': Pakistani Actor Adnan Siddiqui SLAMS Kriti Sanon's Song Akhiyaan De Kol...
article-image

Sonya has refrained from commenting on the hate and trolling.

Sonya has been a part of several hit Pakistani shows including Dareecha, Mujhay Sandal Kar Do, Mein Hari Piya, Mere Hamrahi, Haasil, Tinkay Ka Sahaara, and others. She has also starred in the films Azaadi, Moor and Tich Button.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Netizens Call Varun Dhawan's Baby John 'Cheap Version' Of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan & Vijay's Theri;...

Netizens Call Varun Dhawan's Baby John 'Cheap Version' Of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan & Vijay's Theri;...

'Shooting Was Done On Military Level': Dayanand Shetty Aka Daya Recalls Getting Down Manholes,...

'Shooting Was Done On Military Level': Dayanand Shetty Aka Daya Recalls Getting Down Manholes,...

Rupali Ganguly's Husband Ashwin Verma Reacts To Daughter Calling Anupamaa Actress 'Psychotic' &...

Rupali Ganguly's Husband Ashwin Verma Reacts To Daughter Calling Anupamaa Actress 'Psychotic' &...

Diljit Dosanjh Apologises To Fans Who Fell Victim To Ticket Scam During Jaipur Concert: 'We Are Not...

Diljit Dosanjh Apologises To Fans Who Fell Victim To Ticket Scam During Jaipur Concert: 'We Are Not...

Sunny Leone Renews Wedding Vows With Husband Daniel Weber 13 Years After Marriage

Sunny Leone Renews Wedding Vows With Husband Daniel Weber 13 Years After Marriage