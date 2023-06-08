Pakistani Actors Mansha Pasha, Yasir Nawaz REACT As Naseeruddin Shah Says Sindhi Is No Longer Spoken There

Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has been drawing flak for his recent comments, not just in India, but from the neighbouring countries as well. He recently grabbed eyeballs once again after he claimed that the Sindhi language, which is a native of Pakistan, is not spoken in that country anymore.

Several Pakistani celebs rallied against Shah's comment and schooled him for putting out incorrect information.

Among those who voiced their disappointment over Shah's comment were Pakistani actors Mansha Pasha and Yasir Nawaz, among others.

Pakistani celebs slam Naseeruddin Shah

It all began when during the promotions of 'TAJ: Divided By Blood' Season 2, Shah opined about how diverse languages are spoken in the neighbouring country of Pakistan, but added that people no longer speak Sindhi there.

"They have Balochi, they have Bari, they have Siraiki and they have Pushto. Sindhi is, of course, no longer spoken in Pakistan," he stated, and this did not go down well with the people of the country.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistani actress Mansha Pasha took to her Twitter handle and re-sharing the video of Shah, wrote, "As a proud Sindhi who speaks the language within her household, I beg to differ."

Another Pakistani actor, Yasir Nawaz, shared a video of himself lip-synching to a Sindhi song along with Pasha.

Shah later issued a statement and admitted that he was wrong in saying that Sindhi was not spoken in Pakistan.

Naseeruddin Shah's controversial statements

The veteran actor has been all over the news of late as many of his comments have not gone down well with the people.

Until a couple of days back, he was being slammed by celebs and netizens for claiming that he used Filmfare Awards as door handles for his washroom. He even stated that he does not take pride in winning such awards.

Later, he was criticised by filmmakers Ashoke Pandit and Subhash Ghai for "disrespecting" the coveted award show. Manoj Bajpayee too mentioned how Filmfare awards give recognition to actors and their work.