 'Painful To See Him Under Pressure': Malayalam Actress Shweta Menon REACTS To Mohanlal's Resignation As AMMA President
Recently, Mohanlal resigned as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA) amid sexual harassment allegations in the Malayalam cinema industry.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 08:07 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking turn of events, superstar Mohanlal resigned as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, amid growing sexual harassment allegations in the Malayalam cinema industry. Reacting to this, Malayalam actress Shweta Menon stated that she was 'shocked' after Mohanlal announced his resignation.

According to India Today Malayalam, Shweta said it is 'painful' to see someone like Mohanlal under so much pressure. She added, "In this time's general body meeting, when it was said that women should come forward for a change and a woman should become the president, Mohanlal responded in favour of it. This is a good move."

Further, she stated that it is 'great' that women have come forward. She added that a woman member should be a part of the organisation, who can take on responsibility and speak.

She also wished that Prithviraj should become the new president in the future. "The new office bearers will have a lot of responsibility. The desire is that the new generation should come to the leadership. Prithviraj had earlier expressed his desire to become president in the future. If Mohanlal is not the president, she will see Prithviraj as the president."

Along with Mohanlal, all the members of the executive committee submitted their joint resignations. In response to this, Shweta stated that the resignation of the entire governing body was 'shocking' and new people will have to come into leadership.

The Justice Hema Committee report was released by the Kerala government on August 19, 2024. It was established in response to the 2017 actress assault case in the Malayalam cinema.

