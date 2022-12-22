e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentOscars 2023: RRR, Chhello Show shortlisted for 95th Academy Awards

Oscars 2023: RRR, Chhello Show shortlisted for 95th Academy Awards

The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to be held on March 12, 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the list of films shortlisted for Oscars 2023, and in a historic moment, two Indian films have found themselves on the list. SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' and Pan Nalin's 'Chhello Show' have been officially shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards.

The Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' (Last Film Show), that was India's official entry to the Oscars, has been shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

'Chhello Show' producers Siddharth Roy Kapur and Dheer Momaya, along with director Pan Nalin, jointly stated, "We are humbled and overjoyed that our heartfelt ode to the cinematic medium Last Film Show (Chhello Show) has been recognized by the world's preeminent awards body, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Ever since our selection by the Film Federation of India as India's Official Entry to the 95th Oscars, we knew in our hearts that the film was bound for something special."

Read Also
Chhello Show OTT release: When and where to watch Pan Nalin's film
article-image

"We would like to thank the FFI, the millions of people who watched and admired Chhello Show, as well as our international distributors who gave the film a well-deserved push. This is a historic moment for India and we hope to bring the Oscar home very soon," the statement added.

'RRR' at Oscars 2023

On the other hand, 'RRR' has found a spot for itself in the Music (Original Song) category for the chartbuster 'Naatu Naatu'.

"Here we go… #NaatuNaatu becomes the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! 🤩🙏🏻THANK YOU everyone for supporting us throughout our journey," the 'RRR' team shared.

'Naatu Naatu' made its way to the list after competing with 80 other songs. According to The Academy, only 15 songs have been shortlisted out of a total 81 songs that were submitted for consideration.

Read Also
Critics Choice Awards: SS Rajamouli's RRR nominated in 5 categories - details inside
article-image

The 'RRR' track now has to find its way to the top by competing with 'Nothing Is Lost' from 'Avatar: The way Of Water', 'Lift Me Up' from 'Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick' among others.

When and where will the Oscars 2023 be held?

The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to be held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The nominations voting will run from January 12 to 17, followed by the announcement of the nominations on January 24.

Read Also
'RRR is a regressive film' says Ratna Pathak Shah
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Boman Irani shares photo of female pilots on his flight from Mumbai, calls it 'image of emerging...

Boman Irani shares photo of female pilots on his flight from Mumbai, calls it 'image of emerging...

Watch Jhoome Jo Pathaan Song: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone light up the screen with new track

Watch Jhoome Jo Pathaan Song: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone light up the screen with new track

Bigg Boss 13 fame Tehseen Poonawalla, wife Monicka Vadera announce pregnancy: 'Welcoming Baby...

Bigg Boss 13 fame Tehseen Poonawalla, wife Monicka Vadera announce pregnancy: 'Welcoming Baby...

A ticket to Badshah's Mumbai concert may cost you ₹ 6 lakh! Details inside

A ticket to Badshah's Mumbai concert may cost you ₹ 6 lakh! Details inside

Oscars 2023: RRR, Chhello Show shortlisted for 95th Academy Awards

Oscars 2023: RRR, Chhello Show shortlisted for 95th Academy Awards