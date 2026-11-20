‘Only I Can Say That’: Farah Khan Confronts Cyrus Broacha Over Calling House Help Dilip ‘Overrated’; Here's What He Replied | YouTube/Farah Khan

Farah Khan finally confronted Cyrus Broacha over his earlier remark in which he claimed that he "hates" her longtime house help, Dilip, and called him "overrated". During her latest food vlog, Farah visited Cyrus' house with Dilip and decided to question him about his controversial statement. Before entering his home, she jokingly warned him, "Cyrus Broacha tune bola you don't like Dilip. Only I can say that nobody else can say that."

As Farah and Dilip stepped inside Cyrus' house, the choreographer asked him why he had made such a remark about Dilip. In response, Cyrus quipped, "Sach bataun, ye sab AI ki wajah se hua hai... Maine kuch nahi kaha."

‘Only I Can Say That’: Farah Khan Confronts Cyrus Broacha Over Calling House Help Dilip ‘Overrated’; Here's What He Replied | YouTube/Farah Khan

However, Cyrus later explained the actual reason behind his comment. He revealed that comedian Shantanu had appeared on his podcast and was constantly praising Dilip. Getting bored with the repeated compliments, Cyrus said he made the remark in jest. Recalling the conversation, he shared, "Ek aadmi hai Shantanu, comedian hai, jo mere podcast mein tha and he was going on about Dilip. To maine aise hi out of boredom mein..."

Cyrus further clarified that he had no real dislike for Dilip and revealed that he even has Dilip's photograph displayed alongside pictures of some of his biggest heroes in his bedroom. He mentioned that the five personalities whose pictures he keeps include former cricketer Viv Richards, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Hollywood actor Paul Newman and Dilip, among others.

The controversy began in October 2026, when Cyrus Broacha appeared on his YouTube talk show Cyrus Says with comedian Shantanu Anam. During their conversation, Cyrus criticised Farah Khan’s cook, Dilip, saying, “I hate that guy. He irritates me. Who the hell is Dilip? If I was the producer, I would remove Dilip.” He went on to question Dilip’s on-camera persona, claiming that he appeared to be acting and that Farah fed him lines. Cyrus also called him a “fraud” and “overrated”. Shantanu, however, defended Dilip, saying, “You are the only person in the world who doesn't like Dilip. Dilip is lovable and sweet.”