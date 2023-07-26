One Friday Night Trailer: Raveena Tandon, Milind Soman's Film Promises Romance & Betrayal (Watch)

The makers of Raveena Tandon and Milind Soman's One Friday Night shared an intriguing trailer of the upcoming film One Friday Night.

The gripping thriller promises an evening of romance, betrayal and suspense. Starring the talented trio of Raveena Tandon, Milind Soman, and Vidhi Chitalia, the riveting drama explores the complexities of relationships, secrets, and the unexpected turns life can take.

One Friday Night centres around Ram, an affluent man who finds himself entangled in an affair with Niru, a woman half his age. Their secret rendezvous in a clandestine love nest takes an unforeseen turn when a life-altering accident leaves Ram severely injured, and in dire need of medical attention.

With no other options available, Niru is forced to make a fateful decision - to reach out to Ram's unsuspecting wife, Lata. What happens thereafter is total rollercoaster.

Milind Soman shares, "One Friday Night is a project that pushed me as an actor. The character of Ram allowed me to explore complex emotions and dilemmas that many people face in their lives. The film's narrative is intense, and the twists and turns will keep the viewers at the edge of their seats."

Directed by Manish Gupta, the film is presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Manish Trehan. It is all set to release on Jio Cinema on July 28.

