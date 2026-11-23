OM Box Office Collection | YouTube

Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, and Mammootty-starrer OM: Operation Mole was released on Friday. It is a Tamil film but has been dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi. The film is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, and it had created a good pre-release buzz. But OM has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience.

According to Sacnilk, on its first day, the film collected Rs. 18.10 crore net in India. On Saturday, it showed a drop and earned Rs. 16.25 crore net, and on Sunday, it further dropped and collected Rs. 15.90 crore net. In three days, the film has earned Rs. 50.25 crore net in India, and the gross collection is Rs. 58.30 crore.

The best collection of OM came from the original Tamil version, followed by the Telugu-dubbed version. The Hindi-dubbed version has failed to leave a mark at the box office.

OM worldwide box office collection

On its day three, OM collected Rs. 5 crore gross internationally, taking the three-day overseas total to Rs. 27 crore gross. So, the worldwide gross collection of the film stands at Rs. 85.30 crore.

OM budget

According to reports, OM is made on a budget of Rs. 200 crore. So, if we look at the worldwide gross collection, the film has performed well at the box office during the weekend. However, the India net collection is strictly average. It needs to perform well on Monday and continue to stay steady during other weekdays as well.

OM review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, OM: Operation Mole is a well-made film. The story is predictable, but Rajkumar Periasamy's narration and the climax take the movie a notch higher. Also, Dhanush, Sai, and Mammootty's fans are in for a treat! We would have given this film 3 stars, but an extra half star is just for the amazing climax."