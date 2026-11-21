OM Box Office Collection Day 1 | YouTube

OM: Operation Mole, the Tamil spy-action thriller starring Dhanush, has opened in theaters amid considerable anticipation among moviegoers. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film features an ensemble cast, including Malayalam superstar Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela. While the film has received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, its opening-day box office performance has drawn attention.

OM Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, OM: Operation Mole collected Rs 17.70 crore in India net on Day 1, taking its India gross collection to Rs 20.55 crore. The film also performed well in overseas markets, earning Rs 11 crore. With this, its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 31.55 crore.

Other Languages

Breaking down the India collections by language, the Tamil version contributed Rs 13.35 crore, while the Telugu version earned Rs 4 crore. The Hindi version added Rs 35 lakh to the overall collection.

OM Budget

According to reports, OM: Operation Mole has been made on a whopping budget of Rs 200 crore, making it one of the costliest films of Dhanush's career.

Against this reported budget, the film's opening worldwide gross is a promising start, but it is not yet enough to suggest a box office success. The film will need to maintain a strong pace over the opening weekend and sustain its theatrical run in the coming weeks to recover its investment.

OM Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, OM: Operation Mole is a well-made film. The story is predictable, but Rajkumar Periasamy's narration and the climax take the movie a notch higher. Also, Dhanush, Sai, and Mammootty's fans are in for a treat! We would have given this film 3 stars, but an extra half star is just for the amazing climax."

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