Dhanush, Mammootty's Film OM Gets Mixed Response | YouTube

O.M: Operation Mole, the Tamil spy-action thriller, has hit theaters amid considerable excitement among fans. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film features Dhanush in the lead role, alongside an ensemble cast comprising Malayalam superstar Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela. The film revolves around an undercover operation targeting a red sandalwood smuggling network operating in Andhra Pradesh.

OM Releases In Theatres

With the film arriving in cinemas, several moviegoers watched the first-day shows and shared their reactions on social media. Early reactions on X suggest that the film has received a mixed response, with viewers divided over its storyline, screenplay, performances and background score.

While some audiences have praised Dhanush and Mammootty's performances, others have criticised the film for its slow-paced narrative and predictable storyline.

OM X Review

One user called the film an average entertainer but appreciated the lead actors' performances. The user wrote, "#OM is an average movie! But Dhanush and Mammootty have completely nailed it. Sai Abhyankar should quit cinema. It tried to recreate Pushpa but failed, you don't even feel the movie while watching it. This is another average movie of the year."

Another viewer expressed disappointment with the film's execution, writing, "#OM #OperationMole OPERATION MID. #Dhanush looks tired and irritating on screen. #SaiPallavi police role is not good. #Sreeleela is wasted. #Mammootty sir is the only positive. #SaiAbhyankkar BGM is. Boring story and screenplay #RajkumarPeriyasamy disappoints. SKIP! 1.25/5."

However, the film also received appreciation from some viewers, particularly for its performances and emotional sequences. Praising a courtroom scene in the second half, one fan wrote, "That minimal courtroom sequence in the second half is worth every penny I spent. The fan in me is absolutely overwhelmed. So freakin' happy that the director not only showcased his star side but also brought out his acting prowess. What a performer!"

Another X user pointed out the film's pacing issues, stating that the first half takes considerable time to establish the story, while the second half offers interesting moments but suffers from a few dragged-out sequences."

Meanwhile, a viewer who thoroughly enjoyed the film praised the performances, writing, "Completely blown away by the performances in OM. Dhanush is fantastic and Mammootty brings his unmatched screen presence. Sai Pallavi makes the emotional portions even more beautiful. A film worth celebrating."

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Earlier, OM was scheduled to release on 16 October, but was delayed to avoid clashing with Jailer 2.