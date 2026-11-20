OM First Half Review | YouTube

OM First Half Review

Rajkumar Periasamy, who won a National Award this year for Amaran, is back in theaters with his new film, OM: Operation Mole, starring Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, and Mammoothy in the lead roles. The trailer of the film had grabbed everyone's attention, and many felt that the movie might be similar to Allu Arjun's Pushpa. OM is a Tamil film, but it has been dubbed and released in Hindi as well. Our reviewer is watching the Hindi version and it is interval now.

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The first half of OM is quite predictable, but it is Rajkumar's direction that keeps us hooked to the screens. Some scenes have been shot very well, and the pre-interval and interval portuons are just fantastic. The interval twist is very shocking.

Dhanush is damn good in the first, especially in the interval scene, and even Sai Pallavi leaves a strong mark. Mammoothy's aura perfectly suits his character, and Sreeleela is fine in her role till now.

Sai Abhayakar's music is fantastic.

The first half ends on a very emotional high note, and now we look forward to second half.