OM Advance Booking Report | Instagram

Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Mammootty, and Sreeleela-starrer OM: Operation Mole is slated to release on November 20, 2026. It is originally a Tamil film directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, but it will be dubbed and released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada as well. The advance booking of the film started on Tuesday, and till now, it has received a decent response.

OM advance booking collection

According to Sacnilk, OM: Operation Mole has sold more than 11 lakh tickets with blocked seats, and without blocked seats, the movie has sold more than nine lakh tickets across six days. The overall gross pre-sales collection stands at Rs. 17.36 crore till now with blocked seats and Rs. 14.83 crore without blocked seats.

The Tamil version of the film is leading with a gross collection of Rs. 10.75 crore, followed by the Telugu version with Rs. 6.48 crore. It looks like in Hindi, OM might not get a great response, as the advance booking is weak. The Hindi-dubbed version has till now collected only Rs. 13.43 lakh.

OM advance booking day 1

For its first day, till now, OM has sold over 4 lakh tickets and has collected Rs. 8 crore gross. We can expect it to take a double-digit opening at the box office.

Rajkumar Periasamy's Amaran opening

Rajkumar's last release, Amaran, which starred Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, had taken an opening of Rs. 21.40 crore net in India. So, it will be interesting to see whether OM will be able to beat Amaran at the box office.

Kara box office collection

Meanwhile, Dhanush's last release, Kara, had collected Rs. 6.20 crore net at the box office in India on its first day. After looking at the advance booking report, we can surely expect OM to collect a better number on its day one.

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