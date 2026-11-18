Dhanush Urges Fans To 'Act Responsibly' Ahead Of OM Release, Thanks CM Vijay For Permitting Early-Morning Shows |

Actor and director Dhanush has issued a statement on social media ahead of the release of his upcoming film OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood. The actor urged fans planning to watch the film's early-morning screening to prioritise their safety and behave responsibly in theatres. He also expressed his gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government and Chief Minister Vijay for allowing 6 AM shows.

OM is scheduled to hit theatres on November 20, 2026. Ahead of its theatrical release, Dhanush took to social media to share a note highlighting the collective efforts that go into making a film. He wrote, "The success of a film is the result of the collective hard work and dedication of people from various departments. The greatest support you can offer everyone working in the film industry is to visit theatres and watch films, thereby contributing to the growth of cinema (as translated)."

The actor-director also extended his gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government and Chief Minister Vijay for permitting early-morning screenings. The state government recently amended its cinema regulations to allow theatres to conduct shows as early as 6 AM for a week following the release of a new Tamil film.

Urging fans attending the early-morning show to exercise caution, Dhanush further wrote, "I sincerely request all fans attending the 6 AM show to ensure their safety, act responsibly and avoid causing any inconvenience to others."

He concluded his note by expressing his love and gratitude to everyone supporting the film and encouraging audiences to celebrate its release responsibly.

Dhanush's OM is an action thriller written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, best known for directing Amaran. Set against the backdrop of the illegal red sandalwood smuggling trade in Andhra Pradesh's forests, the film follows a Tamil Nadu Special Task Force officer, played by Dhanush, who goes undercover as a woodcutter to infiltrate a smuggling syndicate. Sai Pallavi plays an IPS officer leading the investigation, while Mammootty essays a powerful, grey-shaded character controlling the illegal trade. Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah also feature in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Dhanush, Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag under Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios.