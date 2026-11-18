'I Only Asked For A Selfie': Dhanush Fan Breaks Silence As Actor Faces Backlash After Bouncers Push Him To Ground At OM Event | Instagram

Actor Dhanush recently faced criticism after a video from the OM event showed his bouncers pushing fans to the ground while they attempted to take selfies with him. Amid the backlash over the actor's silence, one of the fans involved has now come forward with a statement on social media, urging people not to look for reasons to criticise Dhanush. The fan, identified as Gowtham Naidu, said he has been a devoted fan of the actor for the past 10 years.

Gowtham, who goes by the Instagram handle Mr Maari, shared the selfie he had taken with Dhanush moments before the bouncers allegedly pulled him to the ground. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "I only asked for a selfie." He further added, "I have been a fan of Dhanush Anna for the past ten years."

Addressing the criticism directed at Dhanush following the incident, Gowtham questioned why people were constantly looking for opportunities to find fault with the actor. He wrote, "Why are you constantly searching for an opportunity to find fault with him, Dhanush Anna, at every point?"

He also recalled the actor's words about his relationship with his fans, adding, "Dhanush anna has always said, 'My family knows who I am, my fans know who I am, and my God knows who I am.'"

Interestingly, the comment section on Gowtham's social media post was turned off.

Did Dhanush give Eye sign to the Security ??🥲 Look at that poor guy getting dragged by securities infront of D's eyes🥺. https://t.co/osI71S8znm — HEY RAM (@A_n_b_e_S_i_vam) November 17, 2026

The controversy erupted after a video from the pre-release event of Dhanush's upcoming film OM went viral. The event was held at Hyderabad's JRC Convention Centre on Monday night (November 16). In the clip, a fan is seen kneeling beside the actor to take a selfie when security personnel suddenly rush towards him and pull him away, causing him to fall to the ground. What further caught netizens' attention was Dhanush's reaction. The actor appeared to glance towards his security personnel but continued sitting with a smile as the fan was removed. While some questioned his apparent silence and accused him of allowing his bouncers to manhandle a fan, others felt he could have intervened or asked his security team to handle the situation more respectfully.

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