'I Take Full Responsibility': Dhanush Apologises After Fans With Valid Tickets Denied Entry At OM Audio Launch |

Dhanush took to social media to apologise to fans who were denied entry to the audio launch of OM: Chapter 1- Udhiram: The Blood Wood, despite having valid tickets. Taking full responsibility for the inconvenience, the actor expressed regret over the chaos and assured fans that such an incident would not happen again. He wrote, "It pains me deeply that thousands of fans who had tickets in hand were unable to get in and had to turn back."

The actor further stated that he did not wish to investigate the matter or shift the blame onto anyone. Instead, he chose to take responsibility for the mismanagement and apologised to those affected. Dhanush wrote, "I don’t want to investigate whose fault this was… I take full responsibility and express my regret. It’s my responsibility to make sure this doesn’t happen again."

The audio launch of OM: Chapter 1- Udhiram: The Blood Wood took an unpleasant turn on November 6, 2026, at Sairam Engineering College in Chennai. Thousands of fans gathered at the venue, hoping to catch a glimpse of Dhanush and the film's cast. However, the massive turnout reportedly led to overcrowding, with the auditorium reaching capacity before several ticket-holders could enter. Despite carrying valid entry passes, many fans were turned away, leaving them disappointed. The situation reportedly escalated into heated arguments between fans and the police over the denial of entry, with videos of the chaos subsequently circulating on social media. The incident sparked criticism and prompted Dhanush to publicly apologise and take responsibility.

🔥 OM MOVIE AUDIO LAUNCH – DHANUSH FEVER BEGINS! #OMMovie #Dhanush #OMAudioLaunch #DhanushFans #DhanushVeriyan #Kollywood #MusicLaunch #DhanushVibes https://t.co/74WPX96gUY — Sidik Dhanush FanBoy (@ChristiDhanush) November 7, 2026

When Will OM: Chapter 1- Udhiram: The Blood Wood Release In Theaters?

OM: Chapter 1- Udhiram: The Blood Wood is slated to hit theatres on November 20, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the action thriller brings Dhanush and Malayalam superstar Mammootty together for the first time. The ensemble cast also features Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans in pivotal roles.