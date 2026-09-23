Dhanush Postpones OM To Avoid Clash With Rajinikanth, Suriya Films: 'Big Films Should Have Mutual Understanding'

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Dhanush-starrer OM: Chapter One – Udhiram: The Blood Wood was originally slated to hit theatres on October 16, setting up a major box-office clash with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which is scheduled to arrive on October 15. The film was also in the mix for the Diwali release window, where Suriya’s upcoming film Scene has already been announced. However, Dhanush has now confirmed that OM will be postponed to avoid both clashes.

Dhanush's OM Postponed To Avoid Jailer 2, Suriya Film Clash

Sharing a statement, Dhanush explained that moving a film’s release comes with its own challenges but said the decision was made out of respect for Rajinikanth.

“In times like these, shifting the release of a film comes with its own set of challenges. Our superstar, Rajinikanth sir, the man whom we have all admired and worshipped over the years has his film arriving on October 15th, just a day before ours. Out of immense respect for him, we have decided to postpone the release of our film, OM, to a later date,” Dhanush said.

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OM To Not Release In Diwali

He further addressed the Diwali release plans, making it clear that OM would not be moved to the festival weekend either, as Suriya's film had already secured that date.

Dhanush concluded by saying that the new release date for OM will be announced soon.

Dhanush’s announcement comes shortly after his National Award recognition, adding another significant moment to what has been a notable phase in the actor’s career.

OM Cast

OM: Chapter One – Udhiram: The Blood Wood features Dhanush in the lead alongside an ensemble cast including Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. The film is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.