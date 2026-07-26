Video: Dhanush Addresses National Awards Backlash, Admits 'There Were Definitely Better Films' Than Raayan

Dhanush | ANI

Actor Dhanush reacted to the criticism surrounding his wins at the 71st National Film Awards, acknowledging that there were stronger Tamil films released in 2024 while urging people to celebrate his achievement instead of questioning it.

For those unversed, the actor came under scrutiny after receiving a Special Mention for his performance in Captain Miller and winning the Best Tamil Film award as director for Raayan. While many congratulated him, others argued that films like Meiyazhagan and Maharaja were more deserving of the honour.

Speaking at a recent event, Dhanush reportedly addressed the controversy head-on and admitted that other films may have been better than Raayan. “For Raayan, I got a National Film Award. That year, there were definitely better films than that one. The fans of those films expressed their love, and I fully respect them,” he said.

#Dhanush on National Award Controversy 👀



"Raayan vida Meiyazhagan & Maharaja better films dhaan... Aana Pudhupettai, Vada Chennai, Karnan, Maryan, & Raanjhanaa National Award miss pannapo yaarum pesaala."



"Inniku 90% oppose panraanga... Appo 10% kooda support pannala. Thatti… pic.twitter.com/zxyqwEZqC6 — Gv (@gowtham0725) July 26, 2026

The actor then talked about several acclaimed performances from his career that failed to earn him a National Award despite appreciation from fans. “Now Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam was released very long ago. They said I would definitely win an award for it. I was so young that I had hoped for it too, but I didn’t. Then there’s Pudhupettai…”

His speech was interrupted by loud cheers from the audience before he continued. “You all told me I’d win again, but I didn’t.”

Dhanush then went on to mention films including 3, Mayakkam Enna, Vada Chennai, Karnan, Maryan and Raanjhanaa, receiving applause from the crowd after each title.

Urging critics to look at the bigger picture, the actor said the recognition should also be seen as a proud moment for Tamil cinema.

“Some things simply fall into place on their own, no matter how hard you try; that is exactly how it happened for me. I got the opportunity. Regardless of how the film itself turned out, the effort I put into it was genuine. As a Tamilian, I have received two more National Awards; don't brush this aside, celebrate it.”

Dhanush also quoted actor Ajith Kumar while speaking about staying confident despite criticism. “Just like our Thala Ajith Sir said, no one can defeat you until you admit defeat yourself. What do you say, baby? If you're bad, I'm your dad.”

Ever since the National Film Awards were announced, social media has been divided over Dhanush's wins. Many viewers felt that Meiyazhagan, starring Karthi and Arvind Swami, and Maharaja, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap, were stronger contenders for Best Tamil Film. Others also believed the lead actors from those films deserved recognition over Dhanush's Special Mention for Captain Miller.