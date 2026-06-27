Dhanush Breaks Down At K Bhagyaraj's Funeral, Emotional Video Leaves Fans Heartbroken- VIDEO

Dhanush broke down in tears while paying his last respects to veteran filmmaker and actor K. Bhagyaraj. The demise of the celebrated filmmaker has left the Tamil film industry mourning, with several celebrities arriving to offer their condolences.

As Dhanush attended the funeral, the actor appeared visibly emotional and struggled to hold back his tears. He was seen consoling and hugging the bereaved family members during the last rites.

After paying his final respects, Dhanush did not interact with the paparazzi and was escorted to his car. Videos of the emotional moment have since surfaced on social media, leaving fans heartbroken.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Renowned actor Dhanush arrives at the residence of late actor and director K. Bhagyaraj to pay his tributes. pic.twitter.com/L1x6SfDQJm — IANS (@ians_india) June 27, 2026

TN media is the worst media in in the world 🤬🤬🤬#RIPBhagiyaraj #Dhanush pic.twitter.com/SyDczQ8oFL — BIGG BOSS NK (@Biggbossnk) June 27, 2026

Dhanush shared a warm and respectful bond with veteran filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj, whom he often regarded as one of Tamil cinema's finest storytellers. While the duo never collaborated on a full-fledged feature film, Bhagyaraj had appeared in Dhanush's 2017 directorial debut Pa Paandi, playing the younger version of Rajkiran's character. The film, which marked Dhanush's debut as a director, revolved around an elderly stuntman revisiting his past and lost love. Over the years, Dhanush had also spoken highly of Bhagyaraj's screenplay writing and filmmaking style. Reports had earlier suggested that the veteran filmmaker was in discussions to collaborate with Dhanush on a new project, although the film was never officially announced. The actor's emotional reaction at Bhagyaraj's funeral reflected the deep admiration and bond he shared with the legendary filmmaker.

Veteran filmmaker, actor and screenwriter K. Bhagyaraj passed away on June 27 at the age of 73 after suffering a cardiac arrest. According to reports, he complained of chest pain and was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai, where doctors declared him dead. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the Tamil film industry, with several celebrities and political leaders paying their last respects to the legendary filmmaker. He is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, son Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and daughter Saranya.