Megastar Chiranjeevi's Nephew Sai Durgha Tej Shares First Post With Fiancée Kiran After Intimate Hyderabad Engagement

Sai Durgha Tej Shares First Post With Fiancée Kiran After Intimate Hyderabad Engagement |

Actor Sai Durgha Tej shared the first picture with his fiancée, Kiran, following their engagement. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. Sharing their first picture together after the celebrations, the actor penned a short yet heartfelt message for his soon-to-be wife.

Sai Durgha Tej Shares First Post After Engagement

On November 7, 2026, Sai took to Instagram to share a picture with his fiancée, Kiran. In the photograph, the couple can be seen holding hands as they walk along a pathway. Keeping his caption short and sweet, the actor wrote, "I love you."

For the engagement ceremony, Sai opted for an understated yet sophisticated look in an all-white traditional ensemble. His outfit featured a structured, long silhouette with a closed neckline, a button-down front and subtle detailing. He paired it with matching white bottoms, keeping his overall look elegant and coordinated.

Kiran, meanwhile, looked radiant in an emerald-green half-saree. Her ensemble featured rich green hues, delicate gold detailing and a contrasting muted pink-and-gold border, adding to the traditional charm of her look.

The engagement turned into a family get-together for the Konidela and Allu clans, with several prominent names from the Telugu film industry in attendance. Held at the Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort on November 5, the intimate ceremony was attended by Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy, along with Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Niharika Konidela and Vaishnav Tej. Pawan Kalyan's children, Akira Nandan and Aadhya, were also part of the celebrations, while actors Manchu Manoj, Navdeep and Harsha Chemudu, among others, joined the festivities.

Congratulations, dear @IamSaiDharamTej and #Kiran, on this beautiful new beginning ❤️ Wishing you both endless love, togetherness and a lifetime of happiness. So happy for both of you! #KiranTejForever https://t.co/eJ7g9I5S2X — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) November 5, 2026

Sai is a Telugu film actor and a prominent member of the Konidela family. He is the son of Vijaya Durga, the sister of megastar Chiranjeevi, and Dr Siva Prasad, making him Chiranjeevi's nephew. He is also the nephew of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and actor Naga Babu. Actors Ram Charan, Varun Tej and Niharika Konidela are his cousins, while Allu Arjun is related to him through the extended Allu-Konidela family.