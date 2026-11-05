Pawan Kalyan’s Nephew Sai Durgha Tej Gets Engaged To Kiran; Cousin Ram Charan Shares Glimpse From Intimate Ceremony | Ram Charan/X

Telugu actor and Pawan Kalyan's newphew Sai Durgha Tej, also known as Sai Dharam Tej, reportedly got engaged to Kiran in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on Thursday, November 5, 2026. Members of the Mega family, which comprises the Konidela and Allu families, were present at the private celebration.

Sharing a picture on social media, cousin Ram Charan congratulated the couple on their new beginning. He wrote, “Congratulations, dear @IamSaiDharamTej and #Kiran, on this beautiful new beginning.” He further wished them a lifetime of love and happiness, adding, “Wishing you both endless love, togetherness and a lifetime of happiness. So happy for both of you!”