Ram Charan Shocked As Excited Female Fan Rushes To Greet Him Outside Hyderabad Theatre; Bodyguard Pushes Her Hand Away—VIDEO

Fan Rushes Towards Ram Charan During Peddi Theatre Visit | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ram Charan visited Prasads Multiplex in Hyderabad on Sunday, June 7, to watch his newly released film Peddi with fans, creating a frenzy among moviegoers. Several videos from the visit have surfaced on social media, capturing the actor's interaction with the enthusiastic crowd gathered at the theatre.

Fan Rushes Towards Ram Charan During Peddi Theatre Visit

One clip that has gone viral shows an overexcited female fan rushing towards Ram Charan as he made his way through the parking lot outside the multiplex. Eager to greet the actor, she reached out to get closer to him. Caught off guard by her sudden approach, Ram Charan appeared momentarily surprised but warmly acknowledged her affection by gently touching her cheek before heading to his car. Meanwhile, his bodyguards swiftly stepped in, pushing her hand away and creating space around the actor to maintain security.

Check out the video:

The unexpected moment drew immediate attention online, with the video spreading rapidly across social media platforms

Ram Charan at Prasads Multiplex, watching #Peddi Movie with Fans pic.twitter.com/HDsO7gGHhk — Telugu360 (@Telugu360) June 7, 2026

The visit comes amid the strong buzz surrounding Peddi, which has generated considerable excitement among audiences. Fans at the theatre were thrilled to see Ram Charan in person, with many recording videos and sharing their experiences online. The actor's appearance turned the screening into a memorable event, drawing loud cheers and applause from those present.

Janhvi Kapoor Peddi Controversy

While Peddi has been generating strong buzz among audiences, the film has also found itself at the centre of controversy over Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal in the movie. The makers faced backlash from a section of viewers and social media users, who accused them of objectifying the actress and argued that her character, Achiyyamma, was overly sexualised and lacked meaningful agency within the narrative.

Peddi Director Apologises

While Janhvi Kapoor has not yet responded to the criticism, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public apology on social media following the widespread outrage. Addressing the controversy, he stated that it was never the team's intention to "objectify" or "disrespect" any female character.

He also acknowledged viewers' concerns and expressed regret for the hurt caused, assuring audiences that the filmmakers hold women in the highest regard.