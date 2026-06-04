Video: Upasana Showers Confetti, Blows Whistle & Cheers For Husband Ram Charan With Fans During Peddi Screening In Hyderabad

The release of Ram Charan’s much-awaited sports drama Peddi sparked celebrations among fans, and one of the loudest cheerleaders turned out to be his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

A video from Hyderabad’s Sree Ramulu Theatre has been making the rounds on social media, showing Upasana joining fans for a screening of the film. Rather than watching from a private setting, she chose to experience the excitement alongside moviegoers and became part of the festive atmosphere inside the packed auditorium.

As fans erupted with whistles, cheers and applause during one of Ram Charan’s major scenes, Upasana was seen enthusiastically reacting to the moment. Videos from the theatre show her laughing, cheering and enjoying the crowd’s energy. In one particularly viral clip, she picks up confetti scattered across the floor and tosses them into the air.

The excitement surrounding Peddi was not limited to Hyderabad. The film had already generated buzz ahead of its release, especially during special preview screenings held in Bengaluru.

At Brunda Theatre in Bengaluru, fans gathered in large numbers to celebrate the arrival of the film. Videos from the venue showed fans holding posters, chanting slogans and cheering for Ram Charan outside the theatre.

Believe me, this isn't Andhra Pradesh or Telangana — this is Bengaluru! 🔥



The audience is thoroughly enjoying Peddi. Many people were cheering, clapping, and some were even emotional during the last 30 minutes of the movie. ❤️🎬#peddiblockbuster pic.twitter.com/Y5WBc5Ptvl — manu (@manu18virat) June 3, 2026

Another clip captured a group of excited fans climbing a theatre hoarding as they expressed their support for director Buchi Babu Sana’s film. Additional videos also showed firecrackers being burst outside the cinema, reflecting the scale of anticipation surrounding the release.

All About Peddi

Ram Charan headlines Peddi in the title role, playing a beloved village personality who is both a sports icon and a respected community leader. Set against a rural backdrop, the film blends multiple sporting disciplines, including cricket, wrestling and sprinting, with the protagonist taking centre stage in each challenge.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in key roles. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is jointly produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Ishan Saksena.