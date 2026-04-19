Pawan Kalyan Health Update: Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan & Others Wish Speedy Recovery To Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister |

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan underwent surgery on Saturday, April 18, after suddenly falling severely ill. Doctors have advised the actor-turned-politician to take rest for 10 days. Amid his surgery, several South Indian celebrities were seen showering their heartfelt wishes for his speedy recovery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also penned a note on social media, " Believing that Shri Pawan Kalyan garu will recover very soon, I am praying for his complete health."

South Indian Celebs Pray For Pawan Kalyan's Speedy Recovery

Jr. NTR

Amid Kalyan's surgery, Jr. NTR tweeted, "Wishing Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Sri @PawanKalyan garu a speedy recovery. May you return to public service soon with renewed strength and good health."

Wishing Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Sri @PawanKalyan garu a speedy recovery. May you return to public service soon with renewed strength and good health. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 19, 2026

Chiranjeevi

Actor Chiranjeevi informed fans that Kalyan underwent the surgery successfully and is now "safe, stable and recovering well." He added that there is no cause for concern and thanked fans for their love, concern, and prayers on behalf of Kalyan. Chiranjeevi wrote, "Let us keep him in our thoughts and wish him strength, comfort, and a speedy recovery."

Kalyan Babu has successfully undergone a medical procedure and is now safe, stable, and recovering well.



As per the doctors, it may take about a week for him to return to his normal routine. There is no cause for concern.



Thank you all for your love, concern, and prayers. Let… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 19, 2026

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun penned a note wishing Kalyan a smooth and speedy recovery, saying, "May you be back in full strength soon."

Wishing Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, @PawanKalyan garu a smooth recovery and continued good health. May you be back in full strength soon. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 19, 2026

Ram Charan

Ram Charan also wished Kalyan a smooth and speedy recovery. He added that he is looking forward to the actor and Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh being back in action.

Wishing Hon’ble Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, @PawanKalyan Garu, a smooth and speedy recovery.



Looking forward to seeing you back in action, stronger than ever. — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 19, 2026

PM Modi also shared another message for Kalyan. He tweeted, "Spoke to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu and enquired about his well-being. He is remarkably courageous and I am sure he will recover very soon." He further ended his post by saying that he is praying for Kalyan's good health.

Spoke to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu and enquired about his well-being. He is remarkably courageous and I am sure he will recover very soon. Praying for his good health.@PawanKalyan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2026

On Friday morning, while Kalyan was discussing administrative matters with officials, he experienced a sudden health complication. He had reportedly been dealing with health issues over the past few months, following which Kalyan cancelled his official engagements for the day on the advice of his personal doctors and was taken to the hospital.

At the hospital, doctors conducted a series of medical tests along with an MRI scan. After reviewing the reports, they determined that surgery was necessary and proceeded with the operation. Medical experts have advised Kalyan to take complete rest for about a week to ten days before resuming official duties. They have also recommended long-term precautions, stating that full recovery will require additional time.