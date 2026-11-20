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Title: OM - Operation Mole



Director: Rajkumar Periasamy



Cast: Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Mammootty, Sreeleela



Where to watch: In theatres



Rating: 3.5 stars

OM Review: Director Rajkumar Periasamy and actors Dhanush and Mammootty, all three were on stage this year receiving their respective National Awards. So, when three National Award winners come together for a movie, and joining them is Sai Pallavi, the expectations from the film are very high. OM: Operation Mole has hit the big screens. It is originally a Tamil film but has been dubbed and released in Hindi as well, and we watched OM in Hindi.

The movie revolves around ASP Nithya Reddy (Sai Pallavi), who has been given a case about sandalwood smuggling in Andhra Pradesh. She suspects that a man named Karthikeyan (Mammootty) is involved in it. An undercover cop, Thirukumaran (Dhanush), is sent to join Karthikeyan's team so the police can get the proof. While Thirukumaran is doing his job as an undercover cop, he starts feeling an emotional attachment to Karthikeyan and his wife. However, an unfortunate incident takes place in his personal life, and that big twist changes the narrative of the film.

OM: Operation Mole is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film's basic storyline is something that we have watched in movies before. But it is Rajkumar's direction that makes this movie interesting. The first half of the movie is predictable, but it is filled with many thrilling moments. The interval portion will shock you and even make you emotional.

After the interval, the movie takes the emotional route, and there are scenes that will bring tears to your eyes. After Amaran, Rajkumar once again proves that he surely knows how to get the emotions right on the big screen. The movie in the second half becomes a bit slow, but the climax takes the movie to a totally different level.

The climax of OM has been directed and shot very well. Cinematographer K. Ezhil Arasu deserves a special mention for his camera work.

OM: Operation Mole Review - Actors' Performances

Dhanush is amazing in the film, and his performance during the interval portion is just outstanding. He once again proves that he is one of the most talented actors we have in the Indian film industry.

Mammootty impresses us a lot with his performance and gets the perfect amount of star aura required for the character. Some of his scenes with Dhanush are among the highlights of the movie.

Sai Pallavi as ASP Nithya Reddy steals the show whenever she comes on screen. She has been given fantastic screen time, and the actress does justice to her character by giving an award-winning performance. Watch out for her action in the climax of the film!

Sreeleela is fine in her role, and she has been given a couple of scenes to shine. Naseeruddin Shah has an extended cameo, and the actor is good in his role. But we wonder why someone else dubbed for the veteran actor in the Hindi version. His own voice would have created a better impact. Indrans as Thirukumaran's (Dhanush) father in the film is impressive.

OM: Operation Mole Review - Music

Sai Abhyankkar's music is very good, and the background score leaves a mark. Watching Dhanush dance on Alaakaa Loova is a treat!

OM: Operation Mole Review - FPJ Verdict

Overall, OM: Operation Mole is a well-made film. The story is predictable, but Rajkumar Periasamy's narration and the climax take the movie a notch higher. Also, Dhanush, Sai, and Mammootty's fans are in for a treat!

P.S. We would have given this film 3 stars, but an extra half star is just for the amazing climax.