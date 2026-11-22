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OM: Operation Mole, the Tamil spy-action thriller featuring Mammootty's return to Tamil cinema after several years, has witnessed a dip in its box office collections on its second day. The film, which also brings Dhanush and Sai Pallavi together on screen and features Sreeleela, is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. Despite receiving mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and opening with decent numbers, the film has registered a decline in its collections.

OM: Operation Mole Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, OM: Operation Mole collected an estimated Rs 15.40 crore net across 6,488 shows on Day 2 (Saturday), November 21. This marks a 14.9% drop compared to its opening-day collection of Rs18.10 crore.

Breaking down the language-wise collections, the Tamil version contributed Rs 11.40 crore from 3,768 shows, while the Telugu version earned Rs 3.50 crore from 1,645 shows. The Hindi version added Rs 50 lakh from 1,075 shows.

Overseas Collection

With this, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 33.50 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 38.90 crore. Overseas, the film earned Rs 10 crore on Day 2, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 22 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 60.90 crore.

OM Budget

According to reports, OM: Operation Mole has been made on a whopping budget of Rs 200 crore, making it one of the costliest films of Dhanush's career.

However, the film's box office performance needs to pick up considerably, considering its reported production budget. It will need a stronger hold over the remaining weekend and weekdays to improve its box office prospects.

OM Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, OM: Operation Mole is a well-made film. The story is predictable, but Rajkumar Periasamy's narration and the climax take the movie a notch higher. Also, Dhanush, Sai, and Mammootty's fans are in for a treat! We would have given this film 3 stars, but an extra half star is just for the amazing climax."

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