Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection Day 5: Pankaj Tripathi's Film On Dogs Shows No Growth, Stays At ₹25 Lakh

Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection Day 5 | Photo Via YouTube

Ohh My Dog, helmed and written by Amit Rai, the filmmaker behind OMG 2, stars Pankaj Tripathi , Maahi Rai, Pavan Malhotra, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Shreedhar Dubey, Sulakhyana Baruah, Vijay Vid Mishra, Bulloo Kumar, Jitendra Joshi, and canine stars Oscar and Bruno, along with more than 250 dogs.

Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, on Day 5, Ohh My Dog recorded a net collection of Rs 25 lakh at the India box office, showing no growth compared with its Day 4 collection of Rs 25 lakh. The film collected the same amount despite being screened across 654 shows on Day 5, compared with 663 shows on Day 4.

With the Day 5 earnings added to its overall tally, Ohh My Dog has now collected a total India gross of Rs 4.48 crore and an India net collection of Rs 3.75 crore. The film’s box-office performance has remained largely steady in recent days, with the latest figures indicating that it has struggled to register significant growth in collections.

Ohh My Dog Budget

Reports suggest that Ohh My Dog has been made on a budget ranging between Rs 8 crore and Rs 25 crore.

With an India net collection of Rs 3.75 crore in five days against a reported budget, Ohh My Dog’s box-office performance can currently be described as underwhelming. The film will need a substantial increase in daily collections in the coming days to improve its theatrical prospects.

Ohh My Dog Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Ohh My Dog 3 stars out of 5 and wrote, "Ohh My Dog had the potential to be a fantastic film, but a weak first half is the villain here. However, you can still watch it once because Rai has attempted something different. Also, if you are a dog lover, you will love this film."