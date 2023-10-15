Official Title Of Upcoming Vijay Devarakonda-Mrunal Thakur-Starrer To Be Revealed On Oct 18

In a very special announcement, earlier on Sunday, the makers of the upcoming Vijay Devarakonda-Mrunal Thakur's untitled next shared an important update with regards to the concerned film.

Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the said film's official title will be announced on October 18 at 6:30 PM.

While the film will mark Vijay's 13th feature film, it will also be Mrunal's third Telugu feature film following Sita Ramam opposite Dulquer Salmaan and Hi Nanna opposite Natural Star Nani.

Said to be SVC's 54th film, the film is being helmed by Parasuram Petla, who also directed Vijay in the cult hit Geetha Govindam, that also starred national crush Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish with Vasu Varma helming duties as creative producer, the film is being mounted as a family entertainer.

Sharing a special poster on their social media collaterals, the makers shared, "From the pair that brought you humongous blockbuster entertainer Geetha Govindam. You will witness something even more special. The official Naamakaranam for this special project will be announced through a small title teaser. Date- October 18, Time- 18:30."

The film will most likely be slated for a Sankranti release.

While Devarakonda is currently basking in the success of his last release Kushi opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mrunal is gearing up for the release of Hi Nanna, which will release in cinemas on December 7, 2023. On the Hindi front, the actress will also be seen Aankh Micholi opposite Abhimanyu Dassani and Pippa alongside Ishaan Khatter and Priyanshu Painyuli.

