'Not Writing For Sympathy...': Tanishk Bagchi Alleges Pending ₹8 Lakh Royalty For Saiyaara Title Song, Calls Amount 'Peanuts'

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Music composer and singer Tanishk Bagchi has shared an emotional note on social media, claiming that he is yet to receive Rs 8 lakh in royalties for the Saiyaara title track despite its massive commercial success. Clarifying that his post was "not for sympathy," Bagchi reflected on the sacrifices he made while creating the song and expressed disappointment over the financial returns.

Tanishk Bagchi Says He's Yet To Receive ₹8 Lakh Royalties

The composer claimed that, as per the royalty statement available to him, he is still awaiting Rs 8 lakh in royalties. Given the title track's millions of streams and views across platforms, Bagchi said the amount felt like "peanuts" compared to the effort, time, and passion he invested in the song.

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Calling Saiyaara his first collaboration with YRF Entertainment, Bagchi said he took up the project because he had complete faith in its music. Bagchi further revealed that the fee he received from the production house was entirely spent on live recordings and mixing the song.

'Whatever YRF Paid, All Was Used...'

"Whatever YRF had paid me, all of that nominal amount was used to do the live and mixes. What was left was zero," he wrote, adding that he effectively earned nothing from his upfront payment.

'Not Writing This For Sympathy'

Tanishk added, "I’m not writing this for sympathy. I’m writing this because I know what I put into this song, and I know the sacrifices I made to bring it to life. This experience has changed the way I look at this industry."

Sharing that he will now be more selective about his collaborations, Bagchi said that he would only work with producers and directors who value creativity, honesty, and the people who contribute to building their music. He added that one of the biggest lessons he has learned is that sometimes people give their everything to a project, but when success arrives, they forget those who stood by them.

Concluding his note, he thanked filmmaker Mohit Suri and lyricist Irshad Kamil, saying they were the only people from the film whom he continues to respect, while leaving the rest "to God, time, and karma."

The title track of Saiyaara was sung by Kashmiri singer and composer Faheem Abdullah. He also co-composed the song alongside Tanishk Bagchi and Arslan Nizami, while the lyrics were penned by acclaimed lyricist Irshad Kamil.