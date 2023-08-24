Not Queen, Baahubali Or 3 Idiots, THIS Film Has Won Maximum National Awards

The 69th National Film Awards will be announced on August 24, Thursday, and all eyes are on the announcement to see which film will take home the maximum awards this year. In the past year, a number of films released in theatres and several of them were declared blockbusters.

The films were not just from Bollywood, but the past two years have seen a revolution in terms of "pan-India" films. While Hindi films experienced a lull, it was regional cinema, especially movies made in the south, which made waves not just in India, but across the globe.

Winning the National Award is probably the biggest feat a project can achieve in India, and while winning even a couple of them is the biggest joy for those associated with a film, there is this one project which has won as many as eight National Film Awards.

Film with most National Film Awards

Kangana Ranaut took home a National Award for Best Actress for her film Queen (2013), and it became a rage that year. Baahubali is one of the highest grossers in India till date, and Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots sent ripples across not just India, but abroad as well, owing to its quirky take on a sensitive topic.

However, none of these three films top the list when it comes to winning the most number of National Awards.

The film which holds the record for winning the maximum number of National Film Awards so far is Aamir Khan's 2001 cult classic Lagaan.

Lagaan won a total of eight National Awards in 2003, the highest for any film in India till date. It won awards for Best Male Playback Singer, Best Music Direction, Best Lyrics, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Choreography, Best Audiography, and Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

About 69th National Film Awards

The winners of the 69th National Film Awards will be announced on Thursday evening during a press conference by jury members at the National Media Centre in New Delhi.

The event is scheduled to commence at 5 pm and the press conference can be watched live on PIB's social media handles.