Nora Fatehi Sets The Stage On Fire With Her Latest Single 'Sexy In My Dress' - WATCH FULL VIDEO

Nora Fatehi, known for her captivating dance moves and impressive vocals, has taken the music world by storm with her much-anticipated debut as a solo singer. She has finally unveiled her first international single, "Sexy in My Dress," and fans couldn't be more excited.

With its infectious Latin urban vibe, "Sexy in My Dress" showcases Nora Fatehi's playful and flirtatious side, complemented by a vibrant pop aesthetic.

NORA'S SOLO PROJECT

Notably, this release also marks Nora Fatehi's maiden solo singing project, featuring incredible dance choreography by the talented Rajit Dev. Additionally, Nora has once again donned the producer's hat for this track, further demonstrating her multifaceted artistry.

The anticipation for Nora Fatehi's music video was palpable ever since the teaser dropped earlier this week. The teaser perfectly captured the essence of the song, leaving fans and music enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its full release.

The full song is out now & you can watch it here:

WHAT NORA SAID ABOUT HER FIRST SOLO SINGLE

Expressing her excitement, Nora Fatehi shares, "Entering this new chapter of my career with 'Sexy in My Dress' as my first solo singing project feels incredible. This international track truly embodies my feminine spirit. Shooting and producing the music video was an exhilarating experience, and my team poured their heart and soul into it. We aimed for a lively Latin pop vibe, and the dancers delivered exceptional performances. I am thrilled with the outcome of this project and immensely proud of myself for making it happen against all odds. I can't wait to see everyone dancing to this song and sharing it with their friends."

Nora Fatehi recently stunned the audience with her captivating performance at IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi, solidifying her status as a global sensation. Her previous appearance was in the song "Manike Mage Hithe," the Hindi rendition of Yohani's chart-topping hit, featured in Siddharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ajay Devgn-starrer "Thank God."

"Sexy in My Dress" is now available for streaming on Nora Fatehi's official YouTube channel, ensuring fans around the world can groove to the captivating beats of this international sensation.

