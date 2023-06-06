Nora Fatehi Flaunts ₹1.44 Lakh Calfskin Bag

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 06, 2023

Actress Nora Fatehi is known for making heads turn every time she steps out in the city

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actress is currently at the peak of her career and she has garnered a massive fan following for herself

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Over the years, Nora has climbed the ladder of success and has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Apart from Nora's sensual dance moves and looks, the one thing about her which grabs eyeballs is her unmissable bag collection

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actress seems to be a huge bag aficionado and she has some of the most high-end brands in her closet

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She was recently spotted with a trendy Balenciaga hourglass sling bag in Mumbai

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The tiny sling bag costs a bomb though. It is priced at a whopping Rs 1.77 lakh

Photo by Varinder Chawla

As per the official website, the bag is made of shiny crocodile embossed calfskin and has a Nappa lambskin lining

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, Nora is all set to play the role of the legendary yesteryear actress Helen in her next

Photo by Varinder Chawla

