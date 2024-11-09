'Nobody Can Shake Me': Natasa Stankovic Opens Up On Divorce With Hardik Pandya, Co-Parenting Son & NOT Moving To Serbia

Actress and model Natasa Stankovic finally broke her silence on her divorce with cricketer-husband Hardik Pandya. In one of her latest interviews, Natasa clarified that she is not moving to Serbia permanently and also opened up about her life after divorce. Natasa and Hardik had confirmed separation on July 18 via an official statement on social media.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Natasa said she wishes to live a simple life and wants to keep her private life out of news. "I know that in the profession that I've chosen, you are somewhere in the spotlight. People’s assumption doesn't affect me. I am at peace with myself. I'm at peace with people assuming about me. I know how much I have done in life, where I come from and nothing can shake me. Nobody can shake me," she said.

Setting the record straight, Natasa mentioned that she will stay in India with her son Agastya. The actress also said that she and Hardik are co-parenting him.

"There's a talk in the city that I'm going back. How would I go back? I have a child. The child goes to school here. There is no chance... That won't happen. The child needs to be here. He belongs here. The family is here at the end of the day. We (Hardik and I) are still a family. We have a child, and the child will always make us a family at the end of the day. I haven’t done that anyway because Agastya needs to stay with both parents."

Natasa also stated that she is open to work now and regrets not working since five years. In October 2024, Natasa released her music video Tere Krke. It marked her first project after her split from Hardik.

The former couple's divorce announcement post read, "After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family."

They added, "We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

The duo tied the knot on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their first child, son Agastya on July 30 of the same year. In 2023, they renewed their vows with a lavish ceremony in Udaipur.