No Way Up OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Film

No Way Up is an underwater survival thriller that depicts a bone-chilling incident after a plane crashes into the ocean.

Where to watch No Way Up

The English action-thriller was released on February 12, in the theaters and now is all set to begin streaming online. You can watch the film on Lionsgate Play.

Trailer

The trailer of the film opens with a plane crash. The passengers are unaware of the situation and act carefree, until an air hostess informs them about the horrible situation.

The trailer also shows a large part of the plane getting blown away in the middle of the sky. It gets more intense when passengers are also blown away from their seats. Most of them are seen drowning in the Pacific Ocean. Now, the survivors must fight for their life.

Cast

The film's cast includes Sophie McIntosh, Will Attenborough, Jeremias Amoore, Manuel Pacific, Grace Nettle, Phyllid Logan and Colm Meaney, among others. According to media reports, the film was completed in 2022 but delayed for two years before finally being released in theaters in 2024.

All about No Way Up

The film is written by Andy Mayson and produced by Annalise Davis and Andy Mayson under Dimension Studio Hyprr Films and Ingenious Media Altitude Film Entertainment. The cinematography was done by Andrew Rodger and the editing was handled by Adam Recht.

The distribution of the film was done under Altitude Film Distribution. No Way Up has a running time of 90 minutes and it collected $2.1 million at the box office.